Israeli government spokesman quoted Netanyahu: Biden proposed a partial version of Gaza plan

David Mencer, the spokesperson for the Israeli government, conveyed that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Monday that US President Joe Biden only revealed some details while presenting the plan to end the war in Gaza.



He added that Netanyahu stated, "The war will stop with the aim of returning the hostages, and then we will proceed with further discussions," which appears to reiterate Israel's refusal to sustainably cease its offensive against the Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas) before eliminating it.



Reuters