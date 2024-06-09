CENTCOM: US resumes aid deliveries to Gaza from temporary pier

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-06-09 | 05:27
High views
CENTCOM: US resumes aid deliveries to Gaza from temporary pier
CENTCOM: US resumes aid deliveries to Gaza from temporary pier

The United States has resumed aid deliveries to Gaza from a temporary pier, the country’s military said Saturday, after the structure suffered storm damage and underwent repairs in a nearby port.

“Today at approximately 10:30 am (Gaza time) US Central Command (USCENTCOM) began delivery of humanitarian assistance ashore in Gaza. Today, a total of approximately 492 metric tons (~1.1 million pounds) of much needed humanitarian assistance was delivered to the people of Gaza,” CENTCOM said on social media platform X.

“No US military personnel went ashore in Gaza,” the military command responsible for the Middle East added.

More than two million pounds of humanitarian aid were delivered via the pier last month, but it was damaged by high seas around a week after deliveries began.

The pier was repaired in the Israeli port of Ashdod before being brought back to the Gaza coast and reestablished on Friday.


AFP
Israel Gaza War Updates 

World News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

CENTCOM

US

Aid

Delivery

Gaza

Pier

274 Palestinians killed in Saturday’s strikes on al-Nuseirat camp: Health Ministry
Ismail Haniyeh says 'resistance will continue' after Israeli attack on Nuseirat camp
