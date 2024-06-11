Hamas confirms submission of official response to hostage and ceasefire proposal: Official says

Hamas confirmed that it submitted to mediators its official response to the recent proposal for a hostage and ceasefire deal.



Hamas official Osama Hamdan affirmed that the movement's response reaffirms their commitment to a ceasefire and the withdrawal of forces from Gaza, aligning with their previous commitments.



Hamdan told Al Mayadeen channel that Hamas delivered some comments regarding the proposal to the mediators.



The Hamas official stated: "I believe the US administration is attempting to provide an opportunity to the Israeli side and is in alignment with them; the disagreement is purely tactical."



He also revealed that the UN resolution has "loopholes" and emphasized that it should specify the exact time for the ceasefire to begin.



"Hamas welcomed the UN resolution because it includes a ceasefire, relief for Palestinians, and negotiations," Osama Hamdan reported to Al Mayadeen.