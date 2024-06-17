News
Saudi Arabia calls for recognition of Palestine, ceasefire in Gaza
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-06-17 | 12:04
Saudi Arabia calls for recognition of Palestine, ceasefire in Gaza
Saudi Arabia restated its appeal to the international community to acknowledge Palestine as a state with borders based on the 1967 lines and East Jerusalem as its capital.
The Saudi Crown Prince underscored the significance of implementing Security Council resolutions concerning the proposal for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza. He also highlighted the critical necessity to stop the attacks on Gaza, urging the adoption of all necessary measures to safeguard civilians.
Israel Gaza War Updates
Middle East News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Saudi Arabia
Palestine
East Jerusalem
Gaza
