Saudi Arabia calls for recognition of Palestine, ceasefire in Gaza

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-06-17 | 12:04
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Saudi Arabia calls for recognition of Palestine, ceasefire in Gaza
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Saudi Arabia calls for recognition of Palestine, ceasefire in Gaza

Saudi Arabia restated its appeal to the international community to acknowledge Palestine as a state with borders based on the 1967 lines and East Jerusalem as its capital.

The Saudi Crown Prince underscored the significance of implementing Security Council resolutions concerning the proposal for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza. He also highlighted the critical necessity to stop the attacks on Gaza, urging the adoption of all necessary measures to safeguard civilians.
 
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Saudi Arabia

Palestine

East Jerusalem

Gaza

LBCI Next
Netanyahu dissolves War Cabinet following withdrawals and Ben Gvir's request
Hamas health ministry in Gaza says war death toll at 37,337
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-06-01

Blinken discusses Gaza war with Turkey, Jordan, and Saudi Arabia

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-05-04

Armed groups in Gaza rob Bank of Palestine branches

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-04-29

Blinken arrives in Saudi Arabia to discuss Israel normalization, post-war Gaza

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-04-16

Saint Levant's Gaza tribute: Palestine's voice echoes at Coachella

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:25

US Mediation Amid Israeli Internal Strife: Balancing Gaza Conflict and Lebanese Border Tensions

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:18

Israeli Deduction of Palestinian Tax Funds Escalates Financial and Political Tensions

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:15

Why Israel's government coalitions are fragile: An analysis

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:41

Hamas health ministry in Gaza says war death toll at 37,347

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
11:29

NATO chief says West should 'impose a cost' on China for Russia support

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

General Joseph Aoun Secures Continued US Support and Increased Aid for Lebanese Army

LBCI
World News
2024-06-16

Zelenskyy says peace talks with Russia 'tomorrow' if its troops leave Ukraine

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-05-30

Israel attempted to avert Iran's response to embassy attack, Iranian Guards commander states

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-12

Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-10

Video shows Israeli drone downing in Iqlim al-Tuffah, South Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-05-21

Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-05-14

Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-04-30

University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
00:05

Israeli army: Hezbollah is 'pushing us towards escalation'

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:17

Al-Khatib: Lebanon is a land of coexistence and brotherhood, we will not allow Israel the opportunity to divide or weaken it

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:39

Hezbollah mourns martyr Mohammad Moustafa Ayoub from South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:12

Fayad to LBCI: Studies commenced for construction of two renewable energy plants by early 2025

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:49

Israeli aircraft strike house in Chaqra, South Lebanon for second consecutive day

LBCI
World News
03:31

Stoltenberg: NATO considers readiness with more nuclear weapons

LBCI
World News
00:38

US ready to reopen oil reserves if prices rise again

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
12:04

Saudi Arabia calls for recognition of Palestine, ceasefire in Gaza

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More