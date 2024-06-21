News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
28
o
Bekaa
31
o
Keserwan
29
o
Metn
29
o
Mount Lebanon
28
o
North
28
o
South
28
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
The Stage
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
28
o
Bekaa
31
o
Keserwan
29
o
Metn
29
o
Mount Lebanon
28
o
North
28
o
South
28
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Qatar working to ‘bridge the gap’ between Israel and Hamas
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-06-21 | 09:55
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Qatar working to ‘bridge the gap’ between Israel and Hamas
Qatar said Friday it was continuing mediation efforts to “bridge the gap” between Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas to secure a ceasefire in Gaza and the release of Israeli hostages held there.
The emirate, with the United States and Egypt, has been engaged in months of negotiations over details for a ceasefire in Gaza.
But except for a seven-day pause beginning in November, which led to the release of more than 100 hostages, there has been no break in the fighting.
“We have continued our efforts without interruption over the last few days,” Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani told a joint news conference in Madrid with Spanish Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares.
“There have been several meetings with the Hamas leadership to try to bridge the gap between the two parties and reach an agreement that will lead to a ceasefire and the release of the Israeli hostages” being held in Gaza, he added.
“Efforts are continuing, but so far we have not reached a formula that we feel is the most appropriate and closest to what has been presented,” the Qatari prime minister said.
“As soon as this is done, we will communicate with the Israeli side to try to bridge the gap and reach an agreement as quickly as possible,” he added.
AFP
Israel Gaza War Updates
Middle East News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Qatar
Israel
Hamas
War
Mediation
Next
Armenia recognizes State of Palestine
Netanyahu says Israel requires US ammunition in 'war for its existence'
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2024-04-23
Qatar: Hamas office stays in Doha if it aids Israel mediation
Middle East News
2024-04-23
Qatar: Hamas office stays in Doha if it aids Israel mediation
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-04-17
Qatar to 'evaluate' mediation role between Israel and Hamas
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-04-17
Qatar to 'evaluate' mediation role between Israel and Hamas
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-06-10
Hamas official describes Blinken's ceasefire comments as biased towards Israel
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-06-10
Hamas official describes Blinken's ceasefire comments as biased towards Israel
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-06-10
Hamas leader urges US to pressure Israel to end war
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-06-10
Hamas leader urges US to pressure Israel to end war
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:05
Diplomacy or defense: US pushes for diplomacy as Israel prepares for potential northern escalation
News Bulletin Reports
13:05
Diplomacy or defense: US pushes for diplomacy as Israel prepares for potential northern escalation
0
Middle East News
12:33
Israeli Foreign Minister: We will not allow Hezbollah to continue attacking us, we will soon take the necessary decisions
Middle East News
12:33
Israeli Foreign Minister: We will not allow Hezbollah to continue attacking us, we will soon take the necessary decisions
0
Lebanon News
11:45
UN chief: Lebanon cannot become another Gaza
Lebanon News
11:45
UN chief: Lebanon cannot become another Gaza
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:49
Israel says it killed two Palestinian militants in West Bank
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:49
Israel says it killed two Palestinian militants in West Bank
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-20
UN Special Coordinator visits UNIFIL headquarters in Naqoura
Lebanon News
2024-06-20
UN Special Coordinator visits UNIFIL headquarters in Naqoura
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-06-19
Nine killed in Israeli strike on Palestinians waiting for aid in Gaza: Reuters sources
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-06-19
Nine killed in Israeli strike on Palestinians waiting for aid in Gaza: Reuters sources
0
Lebanon News
11:24
Iran: Hezbollah is capable of defending itself against Israel
Lebanon News
11:24
Iran: Hezbollah is capable of defending itself against Israel
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-06-14
Al-Qassam Brigades: Two hostages killed in Israeli airstrike on Rafah
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-06-14
Al-Qassam Brigades: Two hostages killed in Israeli airstrike on Rafah
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-18
Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-06-18
Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-12
Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-06-12
Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-10
Video shows Israeli drone downing in Iqlim al-Tuffah, South Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-06-10
Video shows Israeli drone downing in Iqlim al-Tuffah, South Lebanon
0
Middle East News
2024-05-21
Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)
Middle East News
2024-05-21
Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-05-14
Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL
Lebanon News
2024-05-14
Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL
0
Lebanon News
2024-04-30
University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)
Lebanon News
2024-04-30
University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
11:24
Iran: Hezbollah is capable of defending itself against Israel
Lebanon News
11:24
Iran: Hezbollah is capable of defending itself against Israel
2
Lebanon News
16:03
Cyprus stresses commitment to stability amid Lebanon conflict allegations
Lebanon News
16:03
Cyprus stresses commitment to stability amid Lebanon conflict allegations
3
Lebanon News
01:13
Blinken urges de-escalation in Lebanon, enhanced aid for Gaza in talks with Israeli officials: US Department of State
Lebanon News
01:13
Blinken urges de-escalation in Lebanon, enhanced aid for Gaza in talks with Israeli officials: US Department of State
4
Lebanon News
04:10
MP Salim el-Sayegh calls on friendly nations to protect remaining Lebanon, highlights Lebanese loss of decision-making power
Lebanon News
04:10
MP Salim el-Sayegh calls on friendly nations to protect remaining Lebanon, highlights Lebanese loss of decision-making power
5
Middle East News
12:33
Israeli Foreign Minister: We will not allow Hezbollah to continue attacking us, we will soon take the necessary decisions
Middle East News
12:33
Israeli Foreign Minister: We will not allow Hezbollah to continue attacking us, we will soon take the necessary decisions
6
Lebanon News
04:41
MP George Okais to LBCI: March 8 Alliance hinders presidential election sessions
Lebanon News
04:41
MP George Okais to LBCI: March 8 Alliance hinders presidential election sessions
7
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:56
Israel summons Armenia envoy over Palestine recognition
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:56
Israel summons Armenia envoy over Palestine recognition
8
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:40
Israel 'pause' in Gaza had no impact on aid supplies: WHO
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:40
Israel 'pause' in Gaza had no impact on aid supplies: WHO
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More