Israeli official: There is a "real opportunity" to reach an agreement

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-07-04 | 14:22
High views
Israeli official: There is a "real opportunity" to reach an agreement
0min
Israeli official: There is a "real opportunity" to reach an agreement

A source in the Israeli negotiating team said on Thursday that there is a "real opportunity" to reach an agreement with Hamas regarding the release of hostages.

Commenting on a revised proposal presented by the movement through mediators to the Israeli government, the source said, "The proposal put forward by Hamas includes very significant progress."

He added, "It can help advance the negotiations. There is an agreement with a real opportunity for implementation. Although the terms are not easy, they should not derail the agreement."

Another Israeli official confirmed in an earlier report that the head of the intelligence agency (Mossad) would lead the Israeli delegation to the negotiations.

Reuters
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Israel

Gaza

Hamas

Hostages

Agreement

Israeli cabinet to consider Hamas ceasefire proposal, a source affirms: Reuters
Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh talks to Egypt, Qatar mediators on Gaza ceasefire deal
