Israeli official: There is a "real opportunity" to reach an agreement
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-07-04 | 14:22
Israeli official: There is a "real opportunity" to reach an agreement
A source in the Israeli negotiating team said on Thursday that there is a "real opportunity" to reach an agreement with Hamas regarding the release of hostages.
Commenting on a revised proposal presented by the movement through mediators to the Israeli government, the source said, "The proposal put forward by Hamas includes very significant progress."
He added, "It can help advance the negotiations. There is an agreement with a real opportunity for implementation. Although the terms are not easy, they should not derail the agreement."
Another Israeli official confirmed in an earlier report that the head of the intelligence agency (Mossad) would lead the Israeli delegation to the negotiations.
Reuters
Israel Gaza War Updates
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Israel
Gaza
Hamas
Hostages
Agreement
