Netanyahu intervenes to prevent Gallant's hostage deal meetings with Mossad, Intelligence: Israeli Channel 12

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-07-05 | 10:35
Netanyahu intervenes to prevent Gallant&#39;s hostage deal meetings with Mossad, Intelligence: Israeli Channel 12
Netanyahu intervenes to prevent Gallant's hostage deal meetings with Mossad, Intelligence: Israeli Channel 12

The Israeli Channel 12 reported that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu prevented Defense Minister Yoav Gallant from holding a meeting regarding the hostage deal with the heads of Mossad and Intelligence.
 
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Israel

Benjamin Netanyahu

Yoav Gallant

Hostage

Mossad

