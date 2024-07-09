News
Israeli media reports: Netanyahu approves Ben-Gvir for Security Cabinet
2024-07-09 | 01:53
Israeli media reports: Netanyahu approves Ben-Gvir for Security Cabinet
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has secretly approved far-right politician Itamar Ben-Gvir to join the Security Cabinet, according to Israeli media.
Israel
Benjamin Netanyahu
Itamar Ben-Gvir
Security Cabinet
War
