Israeli media reports: Netanyahu approves Ben-Gvir for Security Cabinet

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-07-09 | 01:53
Israeli media reports: Netanyahu approves Ben-Gvir for Security Cabinet
Israeli media reports: Netanyahu approves Ben-Gvir for Security Cabinet

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has secretly approved far-right politician Itamar Ben-Gvir to join the Security Cabinet, according to Israeli media.
Israel-Gaza War Updates

Israel

Benjamin Netanyahu

Itamar Ben-Gvir

Security Cabinet

War

