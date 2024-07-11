US expresses 'cautious optimism' regarding ceasefire talks in Gaza

The United States was "cautiously optimistic" about Gaza ceasefire talks, White House national security spokesperson John Kirby told CNN on Wednesday, adding that gaps between the two sides could be narrowed.



"We are cautiously optimistic that things are moving in a good direction," Kirby said when asked if a ceasefire deal was close.



"There are still gaps remaining between the two sides. We believe those gaps can be narrowed, and that's what Brett McGurk and CIA Director Bill Burns are trying to do right now," Reuters quoted Kirby saying.



