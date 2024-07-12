Egypt and Israel discuss a monitoring system on border with Gaza: Reuters

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-07-12 | 04:15
High views
LBCI
Egypt and Israel discuss a monitoring system on border with Gaza: Reuters
0min
Egypt and Israel discuss a monitoring system on border with Gaza: Reuters

Two Egyptian sources and a third informed source said that Israeli and Egyptian negotiators are discussing an electronic monitoring system on the border between the Gaza Strip and Egypt, which could allow the withdrawal of Israeli forces from the area if a ceasefire agreement is reached.

The presence of Israeli forces on the border is one of the issues hindering a ceasefire agreement, as Hamas and Egypt, which is mediating the talks, oppose the continued presence of Israeli forces there.

Reuters
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Egypt

Israel

Monitoring System

Negotiations

Mediators

Ceasefire

Agreement

