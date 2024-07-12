News
Egypt and Israel discuss a monitoring system on border with Gaza: Reuters
2024-07-12
Egypt and Israel discuss a monitoring system on border with Gaza: Reuters
Two Egyptian sources and a third informed source said that Israeli and Egyptian negotiators are discussing an electronic monitoring system on the border between the Gaza Strip and Egypt, which could allow the withdrawal of Israeli forces from the area if a ceasefire agreement is reached.
The presence of Israeli forces on the border is one of the issues hindering a ceasefire agreement, as Hamas and Egypt, which is mediating the talks, oppose the continued presence of Israeli forces there.
Reuters
Israel Gaza War Updates
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Egypt
Israel
Monitoring System
Negotiations
Mediators
Ceasefire
Agreement
