Beirut
29
o
Bekaa
31
o
Keserwan
30
o
Metn
30
o
Mount Lebanon
28
o
North
32
o
South
29
o
Fire breaks out at former BBC headquarters in west London, broadcaster reports
World News
06-09-2025 | 06:57
Fire breaks out at former BBC headquarters in west London, broadcaster reports
Around 100 firefighters were called to a blaze on Saturday at the former BBC headquarters Television Centre in London's White City, the British public broadcaster reported.
The London Fire Brigade said firefighters from Hammersmith, North Kensington, Kensington, Chiswick and surrounding fire stations were mobilized after it was called to a fire at a nine-story building soon after 3 a.m. UK time (0200 GMT).
The blaze is currently affecting floors towards the top of the structure, with a restaurant, external decking and ducting all currently alight, the fire brigade said. An unknown number of flats have also potentially been affected, it added.
The cause of the fire is currently unknown. There are no reports of injuries or deaths.
Reuters
World News
Fire
BBC
Headquarters
London
Broadcaster
Putin urges Russia's aerospace industry to develop rocket engines
Previous
