Fire breaks out at former BBC headquarters in west London, broadcaster reports

World News
06-09-2025 | 06:57
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Fire breaks out at former BBC headquarters in west London, broadcaster reports
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Fire breaks out at former BBC headquarters in west London, broadcaster reports

Around 100 firefighters were called to a blaze on Saturday at the former BBC headquarters Television Centre in London's White City, the British public broadcaster reported.

The London Fire Brigade said firefighters from Hammersmith, North Kensington, Kensington, Chiswick and surrounding fire stations were mobilized after it was called to a fire at a nine-story building soon after 3 a.m. UK time (0200 GMT).

The blaze is currently affecting floors towards the top of the structure, with a restaurant, external decking and ducting all currently alight, the fire brigade said. An unknown number of flats have also potentially been affected, it added.

The cause of the fire is currently unknown. There are no reports of injuries or deaths.


Reuters
 

World News

Fire

BBC

Headquarters

London

Broadcaster

Putin urges Russia's aerospace industry to develop rocket engines
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-10

In video: Fire breaks out in a building in Faqra, Kfardebian

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-06-11

Three killed in methanol reservoir fire in Iran's Bushehr port, state media reports

LBCI
World News
2025-07-24

Attackers fire on ship in Red Sea near Yemen, security firm reports

LBCI
World News
2025-08-03

Ukrainian drone attack sparks fire at oil depot in Russia’s Sochi

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
06:53

Putin urges Russia's aerospace industry to develop rocket engines

LBCI
World News
11:05

EU not 'living up to responsibilities' on Gaza war: Belgian FM to AFP

LBCI
World News
2025-09-05

Seoul says nationals' rights 'must not be unjustly infringed' after ICE raid

LBCI
World News
2025-09-05

Seoul says US immigration detained 'multiple' South Koreans in factory raid

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-31

Lebanon's Parliament approves bank restructuring law tied to financial gap legislation

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:37

Lebanon cabinet welcomes army plan to consolidate weapons under state control

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:36

Israel strike destroys another Gaza City high-rise: Witnesses

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:51

Public Works Minister announces work at Qlayaat Airport to begin in early 2026

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-31

LBCI correspondent reports from Nabatieh as residents clear rubble after Israeli strikes

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-29

Unprecedented step: Lebanon funds kidney transplants for all qualified patients

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-28

US envoy Barrack clarifies ‘animalistic’ comment, says media ‘just doing their job’

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-26

US congressional delegation in Beirut discusses disarmament of Hezbollah, LAF support, Israeli perspective

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-23

40 years of LBCI: A look back at its milestones

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-17

President Aoun: Hezbollah's weapons are an internal matter, US proposal is now a Lebanese paper

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-15

Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-01

Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-10

Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
12:54

Speaker Berri welcomes government formula, warns against street protests

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:23

Cabinet session ends at Baabda after army presents disarmament plan

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:42

Army reinforcements seen in Beirut’s southern suburbs as Commander Haykal concludes plan presentation to cabinet

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:17

Lebanese army to extend authority nationwide under phased weapons withdrawal plan

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:21

Army plan aims to contain weapons nationwide, prevent transfers between regions

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:53

Minister Makki offers resignation, urges ministers to debate army plan within cabinet framework

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:55

PM Salam: Cabinet welcomes army plan to consolidate weapons across Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:15

President Aoun returns judiciary law to cabinet over concerns

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More