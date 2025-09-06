Fire breaks out at former BBC headquarters in west London, broadcaster reports

Around 100 firefighters were called to a blaze on Saturday at the former BBC headquarters Television Centre in London's White City, the British public broadcaster reported.



The London Fire Brigade said firefighters from Hammersmith, North Kensington, Kensington, Chiswick and surrounding fire stations were mobilized after it was called to a fire at a nine-story building soon after 3 a.m. UK time (0200 GMT).



The blaze is currently affecting floors towards the top of the structure, with a restaurant, external decking and ducting all currently alight, the fire brigade said. An unknown number of flats have also potentially been affected, it added.



The cause of the fire is currently unknown. There are no reports of injuries or deaths.





Reuters