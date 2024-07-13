Gaza's war death toll rises to 38,443: Health Ministry

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-07-13 | 07:40
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Gaza&#39;s war death toll rises to 38,443: Health Ministry
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Gaza's war death toll rises to 38,443: Health Ministry

The health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza said Saturday that at least 38,443 people have been killed in the war between Israel and Palestinian militants.

The toll includes at least 98 deaths in the past 48 hours, a ministry statement said. It added that 88,481 people had been wounded in the Gaza Strip since the war began when Hamas militants attacked Israel on October 7.


AFP
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Gaza

War

Death

Toll rises

Israel

Hamas

Health

Ministry

Hamas: Israeli claims about targeting movement leaders are false
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-04-30

Hamas Health Ministry: Gaza's death toll rises to 34,535 since outbreak of Oct.7 war

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-07-11

Health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza says war death toll at 38,345

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-07-09

Gaza war death toll rises to 38,243: Health Ministry

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-07-08

Health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza says war death toll at 38,193

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:29

Hamas: Israeli claims about targeting movement leaders are false

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:31

Gaza health ministry says at least 71 dead in camp strike

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:51

Israeli army radio: Hamas military chief targeted in Gaza strike

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:36

Hamas-run Gaza health ministry says 20 dead in camp strike

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2024-06-01

Indonesia's Mount Ibu erupts as disaster agency warns of possible floods

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-05-09

Greta Thunberg joins pro-Palestinian protests ahead of second Eurovision semi-final

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-04-19

US slaps sanctions on entities that raised funds for West Bank settlers

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:05

UK Foreign Minister to Mikati: Expanding conflict not in anyone's interest

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-11

Hezbollah's Ibrahim Moussawi to CNN: Regional powers do not seek full-scale conflict

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-09

Hezbollah’s "Hudhud" shows new footage of Israeli sites

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-18

Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-12

Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-10

Video shows Israeli drone downing in Iqlim al-Tuffah, South Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-05-21

Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-05-14

Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-04-30

University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
04:15

Geagea: Lebanon's situation cannot wait for Gaza settlement

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:55

Egypt-Israel negotiations: Netanyahu's conditions on Gaza, Egypt border and prisoner exchange

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:00

Michel Helou emphasizes need for 'permanent ceasefire' and national unity on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:05

UK Foreign Minister to Mikati: Expanding conflict not in anyone's interest

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:51

Israeli army radio: Hamas military chief targeted in Gaza strike

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:29

Hamas: Israeli claims about targeting movement leaders are false

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:40

Gaza's war death toll rises to 38,443: Health Ministry

LBCI
World News
12:19

US Department of Treasury: New Iran-related sanctions

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More