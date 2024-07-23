Palestinian officials say Israel troops kill 5 in West Bank raid

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-07-23 | 03:33
High views
Palestinian officials say Israel troops kill 5 in West Bank raid
Palestinian officials say Israel troops kill 5 in West Bank raid

Palestinian officials said Israeli troops killed five Palestinians, including two women, in a pre-dawn raid on a refugee camp in the occupied West Bank on Tuesday.

The deaths came when Israeli forces raided the Tulkarem camp, the head of its popular committee, Faisal Salamah, told AFP. An activist at the camp confirmed the toll. The Israeli military did not immediately comment.

AFP
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Palestinian

Israel

Troops

Raid

Refugee

Camp

West Bank

