IAEA says Iran suspending cooperation with agency is 'deeply regrettable'

The U.N. nuclear watchdog said Wednesday that Iran's decision to suspend cooperation with the agency is "deeply regrettable" after the Israel-Iran war and urged a speedy resumption of inspections.



"The withdrawal of all agency inspectors from Iran because of safety concerns from the military attacks on Iran's nuclear facilities was necessary given the overall security situation. Iran's subsequent decision to suspend cooperation with the agency is deeply regrettable," the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) said in a confidential report seen by AFP.



AFP