Israel says remains Hamas handed over on Tuesday are not those of a Gaza hostage

Israeli forensic services concluded that remains handed over by Hamas on Tuesday were not those of the last two hostages in Gaza, the office of Israel's prime minister said.



Hamas had handed over remains described by the Red Cross as those of one of the last two deceased hostages still in Gaza, in line with commitments made under a U.S.-backed October ceasefire deal.



Israeli forces said they sent for forensic testing the remains they described as "findings".



"The findings brought yesterday for examination from the Gaza Strip are not linked to any of the deceased hostages," Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office said in a statement on Wednesday.



The identification had been made at the National Center for Forensic Medicine, it added.



The Al Quds Brigades - the armed wing of the Hamas-allied Palestinian Islamic Jihad movement - said later on Wednesday it was searching for a body of a hostage in northern Gaza, along with a team from the Red Cross.



Reuters