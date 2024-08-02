Church of England's spiritual head urges nations to respect ICJ opinion on Israeli occupation

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-08-02 | 12:51
High views
Church of England's spiritual head urges nations to respect ICJ opinion on Israeli occupation
2min
Church of England's spiritual head urges nations to respect ICJ opinion on Israeli occupation

The Church of England's spiritual head urged governments on Friday to respect the findings of the United Nations top court that Israel's occupation of Palestinian territories is illegal, saying the law should not be upheld in a "selective manner."

The International Court of Justice (ICJ), known as the World Court, said in an advisory opinion last month the occupation should be withdrawn as soon as possible. It is not binding but carries weight under international law.

At the time, Israel's foreign ministry rejected the opinion as "fundamentally wrong" and one-sided. There was no immediate reaction to the Archbishop of Canterbury's comments on Friday.

Justin Welby - who also heads the worldwide Anglican Communion - said in a statement the ICJ opinion had made it clear the occupation is "unlawful" and must end.

"At a time when the world is marked by increasing violations of international law ... it is imperative governments around the world reaffirm their unwavering commitment to all decisions by the ICJ, irrespective of the situation," Welby said.


Reuters
