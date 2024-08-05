Turkey to join South Africa's ICJ genocide case against Israel, minister affirms

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-08-05 | 11:20
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Turkey to join South Africa&#39;s ICJ genocide case against Israel, minister affirms
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Turkey to join South Africa's ICJ genocide case against Israel, minister affirms

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said on Monday that Turkey would formally submit its declaration of intervention in South Africa's genocide case against Israel at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in The Hague on Wednesday.

Turkey had announced in May that it had decided to join the case launched by South Africa as it stepped up measures against Israel over its war in Gaza and that it would submit a bid after the necessary legal preparations.

Reuters
 
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Turkey

Hakan Fidan

South Africa

Genocide

Israel

ICJ

LBCI Next
Gaza Health Ministry says war death toll at 39,623
New threats: Anticipation of multi-front attack heightens fear in Israel amid military shortages
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-08-02

Church of England's spiritual head urges nations to respect ICJ opinion on Israeli occupation

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-07-30

Israeli FM urges NATO to expel Turkey over threat to enter Israel

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-07-19

Israel's practices amount to annexation of large parts of Palestinian territories: ICJ

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-07-19

ICJ: Israel practices systematic discrimination against Palestinians

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Lebanon seeks calm: Pushing for Middle East de-escalation amid Israeli aggression

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
12:59

UN states nine employees 'may have been involved' in Oct 7 Hamas attack

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:50

Increased US-Israeli coordination: Defense plans intensify amid preparations for potential Iranian attack

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:54

Israel returns 80 Palestinian bodies to Gaza, keeps up military pressure

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-07-29

Beirut Airport busy despite flight cancellations and fears of Israeli strike

LBCI
World News
12:45

France's Macron says supports Venezuelans pursuing 'transparent' vote

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-07-31

Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs condemns assassination of Haniyeh

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
11:20

Turkey to join South Africa's ICJ genocide case against Israel, minister affirms

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-31

Mohammed Khair: Nine buildings damaged in Israeli attack; demolition planned for severely affected ones

LBCI
World News
2024-07-21

Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-18

Two dead in Israeli airstrike on Jmeijmeh, south Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-11

Hezbollah's Ibrahim Moussawi to CNN: Regional powers do not seek full-scale conflict

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-09

Hezbollah’s "Hudhud" shows new footage of Israeli sites

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-18

Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-12

Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
05:11

Breaking: Israeli warplanes break sound barrier over Beirut and southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
00:09

Hezbollah launches drone attack on Israeli military headquarters

LBCI
Lebanon News
01:31

Israeli drone targets area near square in Mays al-Jabal, resulting in injuries

LBCI
Middle East News
07:48

Blinken says Iran and Hezbollah may strike Israel within 48 hours

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:46

Lebanon's Health Minister receives emergency aid shipment from WHO

LBCI
Middle East News
01:02

Iranian President to Jordanian FM: Haniyeh’s assassination will be met with a response

LBCI
Middle East News
04:07

Iran: We don't seek to escalate regional tensions, but punishing Israel is necessary

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:24

One injured following the Israeli airstrike on Rab El Thalathine in South Lebanon

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More