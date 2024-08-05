News
Turkey to join South Africa's ICJ genocide case against Israel, minister affirms
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-08-05 | 11:20
Turkey to join South Africa's ICJ genocide case against Israel, minister affirms
Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said on Monday that Turkey would formally submit its declaration of intervention in South Africa's genocide case against Israel at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in The Hague on Wednesday.
Turkey had announced in May that it had decided to join the case launched by South Africa as it stepped up measures against Israel over its war in Gaza and that it would submit a bid after the necessary legal preparations.
Reuters
Israel Gaza War Updates
Middle East News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Turkey
Hakan Fidan
South Africa
Genocide
Israel
ICJ
