Four Palestinians killed in Israeli raid in West Bank

At least four Palestinians were killed and seven others injured by Israeli fire in the town of Aqaba, Tubas District, in the occupied West Bank early on Tuesday, according to the Palestinian health ministry. Two of the injured were in critical condition.



"Israeli forces stormed the town of Aqaba, surrounded a house, and clashed with young men, after which Israeli soldiers fired live bullets," reported the official Palestinian news agency WAFA.



The dead include a 36-year-old man, two 19-year-olds, and a 14-year-old boy, a health ministry spokesman said.



"Special units of the (Israeli) army initially stormed the town and surrounded a house, followed by the arrival of occupation military vehicles," WAFA added, quoting local residents.



There was no immediate comment from the Israeli military.



Reuters