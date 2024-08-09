UAE urges Israel and Hamas to accept mediators' call to resume ceasefire negotiations

2024-08-09 | 10:10
UAE urges Israel and Hamas to accept mediators&#39; call to resume ceasefire negotiations
UAE urges Israel and Hamas to accept mediators' call to resume ceasefire negotiations

In a statement on Friday, the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that the UAE urged Israel and Hamas to accept an invitation from mediators Qatar, Egypt, and the United States to resume ceasefire negotiations in Gaza on August 15.

