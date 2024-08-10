Israel: About 20 Hamas and Jihad fighters were operating from school bombed in Gaza

An Israeli military spokesperson said that about 20 fighters from the Palestinian resistance movements Hamas and Islamic Jihad were operating from the school bombed by the Israeli Air Force in Gaza City on Saturday.



Lieutenant Colonel Nadav Shoshani wrote on X that "the complex and the mosque that were bombed were being used as an operational military facility for Hamas and Islamic Jihad."



He added that the casualty and injury figures announced by Hamas' government media office "do not align with the information held by the Israeli army and the precision of the munitions used and the accuracy of the strike."



Reuters