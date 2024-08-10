News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
31
o
Bekaa
36
o
Keserwan
31
o
Metn
31
o
Mount Lebanon
28
o
North
32
o
South
31
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Lebanese Movie
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
31
o
Bekaa
36
o
Keserwan
31
o
Metn
31
o
Mount Lebanon
28
o
North
32
o
South
31
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Israel: About 20 Hamas and Jihad fighters were operating from school bombed in Gaza
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-08-10 | 05:03
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Israel: About 20 Hamas and Jihad fighters were operating from school bombed in Gaza
An Israeli military spokesperson said that about 20 fighters from the Palestinian resistance movements Hamas and Islamic Jihad were operating from the school bombed by the Israeli Air Force in Gaza City on Saturday.
Lieutenant Colonel Nadav Shoshani wrote on X that "the complex and the mosque that were bombed were being used as an operational military facility for Hamas and Islamic Jihad."
He added that the casualty and injury figures announced by Hamas' government media office "do not align with the information held by the Israeli army and the precision of the munitions used and the accuracy of the strike."
Reuters
Israel Gaza War Updates
Israel-Gaza War Updates
About
Hamas
Jihad
fighters
operating
school
bombed
Next
UN special rapporteur: Israel is genociding Palestinians 'one school at a time'
Egypt: Israel lacks political will to end war in Gaza
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-08-08
Israel states it struck Hamas command centers embedded in Gaza schools
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-08-08
Israel states it struck Hamas command centers embedded in Gaza schools
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-07-09
Hamas confirms 29 casualties from Israeli strike near Khan Younis school
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-07-09
Hamas confirms 29 casualties from Israeli strike near Khan Younis school
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-06-12
Hamas seeks assurances from US for a permanent ceasefire in Gaza and Israel's withdrawal
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-06-12
Hamas seeks assurances from US for a permanent ceasefire in Gaza and Israel's withdrawal
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-06-11
Hamas, Islamic Jihad urge halt to Israeli 'aggression' in Gaza ceasefire response - Statement
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-06-11
Hamas, Islamic Jihad urge halt to Israeli 'aggression' in Gaza ceasefire response - Statement
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:41
EU top diplomat 'horrified' by Gaza school strike
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:41
EU top diplomat 'horrified' by Gaza school strike
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:26
Hamas official Khalil al-Hayya to Al Jazeera: What is required is a serious Arab and Islamic response to punish the Israeli occupation
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:26
Hamas official Khalil al-Hayya to Al Jazeera: What is required is a serious Arab and Islamic response to punish the Israeli occupation
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:01
At least 39,790 people killed in Gaza: Health Ministry
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:01
At least 39,790 people killed in Gaza: Health Ministry
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:33
Qatar demands urgent probe after deadly Gaza school strike
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:33
Qatar demands urgent probe after deadly Gaza school strike
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2024-08-07
Lufthansa says to avoid Iran, Iraq airspace until August 13
Middle East News
2024-08-07
Lufthansa says to avoid Iran, Iraq airspace until August 13
0
Lebanon News
10:52
Lebanon's FM Bou Habib and Brazilian counterpart emphasize on need to halt Israeli aggression in Gaza during phone call
Lebanon News
10:52
Lebanon's FM Bou Habib and Brazilian counterpart emphasize on need to halt Israeli aggression in Gaza during phone call
0
Lebanon News
2024-08-04
Civil Defense honors Beirut Port explosion martyrs on fourth anniversary
Lebanon News
2024-08-04
Civil Defense honors Beirut Port explosion martyrs on fourth anniversary
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-07-02
Understanding the UK Parliamentary Elections: A Detailed Overview
News Bulletin Reports
2024-07-02
Understanding the UK Parliamentary Elections: A Detailed Overview
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-31
Mohammed Khair: Nine buildings damaged in Israeli attack; demolition planned for severely affected ones
Lebanon News
2024-07-31
Mohammed Khair: Nine buildings damaged in Israeli attack; demolition planned for severely affected ones
0
World News
2024-07-21
Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace
World News
2024-07-21
Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-18
Two dead in Israeli airstrike on Jmeijmeh, south Lebanon (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-07-18
Two dead in Israeli airstrike on Jmeijmeh, south Lebanon (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-11
Hezbollah's Ibrahim Moussawi to CNN: Regional powers do not seek full-scale conflict
Lebanon News
2024-07-11
Hezbollah's Ibrahim Moussawi to CNN: Regional powers do not seek full-scale conflict
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-09
Hezbollah’s "Hudhud" shows new footage of Israeli sites
Lebanon News
2024-07-09
Hezbollah’s "Hudhud" shows new footage of Israeli sites
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-18
Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-06-18
Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-12
Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-06-12
Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
11:58
Israeli strike on Ain al-Hilweh in Sidon targets Hamas official
Lebanon News
11:58
Israeli strike on Ain al-Hilweh in Sidon targets Hamas official
2
News Bulletin Reports
13:06
Military insights: Why does the Iron Dome frequently fail to intercept Hezbollah's drones?
News Bulletin Reports
13:06
Military insights: Why does the Iron Dome frequently fail to intercept Hezbollah's drones?
3
Lebanon News
09:48
Lebanon welcomes diplomatic leaders' joint statement for stability in the south
Lebanon News
09:48
Lebanon welcomes diplomatic leaders' joint statement for stability in the south
4
News Bulletin Reports
13:08
Israel's flight operations: Ben Gurion Airport traffic plummets since October 7
News Bulletin Reports
13:08
Israel's flight operations: Ben Gurion Airport traffic plummets since October 7
5
Lebanon News
12:59
Israeli airstrike on Sidon kills one Palestinian: Health Ministry
Lebanon News
12:59
Israeli airstrike on Sidon kills one Palestinian: Health Ministry
6
News Bulletin Reports
12:53
Israeli cabinet meeting in underground bunker: Addressing Hezbollah threats and prisoner deal
News Bulletin Reports
12:53
Israeli cabinet meeting in underground bunker: Addressing Hezbollah threats and prisoner deal
7
Lebanon News
06:55
Israeli shelling with phosphorus on Kfarkela in South Lebanon causes severe injury: Health Ministry
Lebanon News
06:55
Israeli shelling with phosphorus on Kfarkela in South Lebanon causes severe injury: Health Ministry
8
Lebanon News
10:52
Lebanon's FM Bou Habib and Brazilian counterpart emphasize on need to halt Israeli aggression in Gaza during phone call
Lebanon News
10:52
Lebanon's FM Bou Habib and Brazilian counterpart emphasize on need to halt Israeli aggression in Gaza during phone call
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More