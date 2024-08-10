News
At least 39,790 people killed in Gaza: Health Ministry
2024-08-10 | 07:01
At least 39,790 people killed in Gaza: Health Ministry
The Hamas health ministry in Gaza said on Saturday that at least 39,790 people have been killed in the war between Israel and Palestinian militants, now in its 11th month.
The toll includes 91 deaths in the previous 48 hours, according to ministry figures which do not appear to include Saturday's pre-dawn Israeli strike on a school housing displaced people in Gaza City, which killed 93 people according to Gaza's civil defense agency.
AFP
