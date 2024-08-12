Hamas says killed Israeli hostage, wounded two others in 'separate incidents'

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-08-12 | 14:31
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Hamas says killed Israeli hostage, wounded two others in &#39;separate incidents&#39;
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Hamas says killed Israeli hostage, wounded two others in 'separate incidents'

The armed wing of Palestinian group Hamas said Monday its militants had shot and killed an Israeli hostage and wounded two others, both women, "in two separate incidents" in Gaza.

"In two separate incidents, two (Hamas) soldiers assigned to guard enemy prisoners fired at a Zionist prisoner, killing him immediately, and also injured two female prisoners critically," Abu Obeida, spokesman for the Ezzedine Al-Qassam Brigades, said in a statement posted on Telegram, without identifying the hostages.

AFP
 
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Hamas

Militants

Israel

Hostages

Gaza

LBCI Next
Ben-Gvir threatens to withdraw from government over proposed deal with Hamas
Hamas wants Gaza mediation based on past talks rather than starting new negotiations
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
12:39

Guterres urges Israel and Hamas to reach a Gaza ceasefire agreement

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:43

Israel army claims weekend strike on Gaza school killed 31 Palestinian militants

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-08-10

Israel: About 20 Hamas and Jihad fighters were operating from school bombed in Gaza

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-08-08

Israel states it struck Hamas command centers embedded in Gaza schools

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:50

Iran and Hezbollah's response: Netanyahu orders silence as Israel prepares for critical days ahead

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
12:39

Guterres urges Israel and Hamas to reach a Gaza ceasefire agreement

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:56

UNRWA's Lazzarini marks 75 years of Geneva Convention

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:43

Israel army claims weekend strike on Gaza school killed 31 Palestinian militants

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-23

Israeli warplanes break sound barrier over Beirut and surrounding areas

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-06-30

Israeli Army Intensifies Gaza Operations as Netanyahu Shifts Focus to Northern Front Amid Rising Tensions

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-08

Geagea to Justice and Foreign Affairs Ministers: Why does the Syrian government refuse to hand over those wanted for assassinating Pascal Sleiman?

LBCI
World News
2024-08-09

Ex-Catalan leader Puigdemont returning to Belgium

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-11

Lebanese Army finds main body of missile from Israeli Strike in Miryata forests

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-31

Mohammed Khair: Nine buildings damaged in Israeli attack; demolition planned for severely affected ones

LBCI
World News
2024-07-21

Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-18

Two dead in Israeli airstrike on Jmeijmeh, south Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-11

Hezbollah's Ibrahim Moussawi to CNN: Regional powers do not seek full-scale conflict

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-09

Hezbollah’s "Hudhud" shows new footage of Israeli sites

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-18

Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-12

Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
17:06

Tremor rattle Lebanon as earthquake hits Jordan-Syria region

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:08

Gallant reveals plan to attack Lebanon last October, no longer supports it

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:50

Iran and Hezbollah's response: Netanyahu orders silence as Israel prepares for critical days ahead

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:49

Trudeau advises Canadians to leave Lebanon, noting 'real' risk of escalation

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:05

Upcoming FAFT deadline: Could a potential war between Israel and Hezbollah impact Lebanon's currency stability?

LBCI
Middle East News
02:20

UK, France, and Germany urge Iran to refrain from launching attacks on Israel

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:55

Lebanese Army: Coordination between Army and UNIFIL continues under Resolution 1701

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:01

Mikati calls for de-escalation amid Israeli threats, reaffirms commitment to UNIFIL

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More