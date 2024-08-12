Hamas says killed Israeli hostage, wounded two others in 'separate incidents'

The armed wing of Palestinian group Hamas said Monday its militants had shot and killed an Israeli hostage and wounded two others, both women, "in two separate incidents" in Gaza.



"In two separate incidents, two (Hamas) soldiers assigned to guard enemy prisoners fired at a Zionist prisoner, killing him immediately, and also injured two female prisoners critically," Abu Obeida, spokesman for the Ezzedine Al-Qassam Brigades, said in a statement posted on Telegram, without identifying the hostages.



AFP