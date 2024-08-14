Health ministry in Gaza says war death toll at 39,965

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-08-14 | 05:29
Health ministry in Gaza says war death toll at 39,965
0min
Health ministry in Gaza says war death toll at 39,965

The health ministry in Gaza said on Wednesday that at least 39,965 people have been killed in the war between Israel and Palestinian militants, now in its 11th month.

The toll includes 36 deaths in the previous 24 hours, according to ministry figures, which also list 92,294 people as having been wounded in the Gaza Strip since the war began when Hamas militants attacked Israel on October 7.

AFP
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Israel

Palestine

War

Death Toll

Health Ministry

Hamas to stay out of Gaza truce talks, Iran weighs halting response to Israel
Biden states Gaza ceasefire could prevent Iran attack on Israel
