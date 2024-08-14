Britain strongly condemns Israeli Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir's visit to the Al-Aqsa mosque compound known to Jews as Temple Mount, British foreign minister David Lammy said on Wednesday.



"The UK strongly condemns Minister Ben-Gvir's deliberately provocative visit to Jerusalem's Holy Sites," Lammy wrote on X. "Such actions undermine the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan's role as custodian of the sites and the longstanding Status Quo arrangements."



Reuters