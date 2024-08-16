Israeli army orders fresh evacuations in Gaza as fighting continues

2024-08-16 | 05:34
Israeli army orders fresh evacuations in Gaza as fighting continues

The Israeli army ordered a fresh evacuation of areas in southern and central Gaza previously designated as a humanitarian safe zone on Friday, saying the areas had been used by Hamas as a base for firing mortars and rockets towards Israel.

It said warning flyers and text messages had been sent out in the area north of the southern city of Khan Yunis and in the eastern part of Deir Al-Balah, where tens of thousands of people have sought shelter from fighting in other parts of Gaza.

"The advance warning to civilians is being issued in order to mitigate harm to the civilian population and to enable civilians to move away from the combat zone," the military said in a statement.

Earlier the military said it had hit an area in Khan Yunis from where rockets were fired towards the community of Kissufim on Thursday, finding weapons including shoulder-fired missiles and explosives.

The latest evacuation warnings came as negotiators in Doha were due to meet for a second day of talks aimed at reaching a deal to halt the fighting in Gaza and bring Israeli and foreign hostages home.



Reuters
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Israeli

Army

Evacuation

Gaza

