News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
29
o
Bekaa
29
o
Keserwan
31
o
Metn
31
o
Mount Lebanon
28
o
North
32
o
South
30
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Nightly News Bulletin
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
29
o
Bekaa
29
o
Keserwan
31
o
Metn
31
o
Mount Lebanon
28
o
North
32
o
South
30
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Joint statement from US, Egypt, and Qatar affirms: Progress on Gaza-Israel ceasefire and hostage release
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-08-16 | 10:42
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Joint statement from US, Egypt, and Qatar affirms: Progress on Gaza-Israel ceasefire and hostage release
Senior officials from the United States, Egypt, and Qatar have been engaged in intensive negotiations over the past 48 hours in Doha, working as mediators to finalize an agreement for a ceasefire and the release of hostages and detainees.
These discussions were described as 'serious and constructive, conducted in a positive atmosphere.'
On Friday, the United States, supported by Egypt and Qatar, presented a bridging proposal to both parties.
This proposal aligns with the principles outlined by President Joe Biden on May 31, 2024, and Security Council Resolution 2735.
It builds on agreements reached over the past week and addresses gaps for swift implementation.
"Working teams will continue technical work over the coming days on the details of implementation, including arrangements to implement the agreement’s extensive humanitarian provisions, as well as specifics relating to hostages and detainees," a joint statement noted.
Senior officials from the three governments will reconvene in Cairo before the end of next week to conclude the deal based on the terms outlined on Friday.
The statement emphasized, "There is no further time to waste nor excuses from any party for further delay. It is time to release the hostages and detainees, begin the ceasefire, and implement this agreement."
The statement concluded, "The path is now set for that outcome, saving lives, bringing relief to the people of Gaza, and de-escalating regional tensions."
Israel Gaza War Updates
Middle East News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Joint statement
United States
Egypt
Qatar
Progress
Gaza
Israel
Ceasefire
Hostage
Release
Next
Husam Badran: Ceasefire deal must include Gaza withdrawal and reconstruction
Egyptian channel: Differences between the parties in the Gaza talks remain 'significant'
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-08-15
Talks on Gaza ceasefire and hostage release begin in Doha
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-08-15
Talks on Gaza ceasefire and hostage release begin in Doha
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-08-11
Germany's Scholz calls on Israel to conclude hostage release and ceasefire deal
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-08-11
Germany's Scholz calls on Israel to conclude hostage release and ceasefire deal
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-08-09
Israeli Defense Minister says 'important' to swiftly reach Gaza hostage release deal
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-08-09
Israeli Defense Minister says 'important' to swiftly reach Gaza hostage release deal
0
World News
2024-07-27
CIA Chief to meet Israeli, Egyptian, and Qatari officials for Gaza talks
World News
2024-07-27
CIA Chief to meet Israeli, Egyptian, and Qatari officials for Gaza talks
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
US honors Qatari security chief: What is the George Tenet Medal?
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
US honors Qatari security chief: What is the George Tenet Medal?
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
12:15
Biden says Gaza ceasefire deal is closer but not there yet
Israel-Gaza War Updates
12:15
Biden says Gaza ceasefire deal is closer but not there yet
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
11:52
Hamas supports UN request for humanitarian pause for polio vaccinations
Israel-Gaza War Updates
11:52
Hamas supports UN request for humanitarian pause for polio vaccinations
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
11:33
Officials to AFP: Hamas rejects 'new conditions' in proposed Gaza deal
Israel-Gaza War Updates
11:33
Officials to AFP: Hamas rejects 'new conditions' in proposed Gaza deal
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
08:20
Public Health Ministry: No new cases of Mpox have been recorded in Lebanon since March
Lebanon News
08:20
Public Health Ministry: No new cases of Mpox have been recorded in Lebanon since March
0
World News
03:40
New Thai PM Paetongtarn says 'honored and happy' to be elected
World News
03:40
New Thai PM Paetongtarn says 'honored and happy' to be elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-15
Doha Talks and the Path to a Gaza Ceasefire: Will Israel Relent on Its Conditions?
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-15
Doha Talks and the Path to a Gaza Ceasefire: Will Israel Relent on Its Conditions?
0
World News
14:04
WHO alerts: More imported mpox cases likely in Europe soon
World News
14:04
WHO alerts: More imported mpox cases likely in Europe soon
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-13
Lebanon's authorities uncover five bodies in Kfarshima house: Here are the details
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-13
Lebanon's authorities uncover five bodies in Kfarshima house: Here are the details
0
Lebanon News
2024-08-11
Lebanese Army finds main body of missile from Israeli Strike in Miryata forests
Lebanon News
2024-08-11
Lebanese Army finds main body of missile from Israeli Strike in Miryata forests
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-31
Mohammed Khair: Nine buildings damaged in Israeli attack; demolition planned for severely affected ones
Lebanon News
2024-07-31
Mohammed Khair: Nine buildings damaged in Israeli attack; demolition planned for severely affected ones
0
World News
2024-07-21
Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace
World News
2024-07-21
Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-18
Two dead in Israeli airstrike on Jmeijmeh, south Lebanon (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-07-18
Two dead in Israeli airstrike on Jmeijmeh, south Lebanon (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-11
Hezbollah's Ibrahim Moussawi to CNN: Regional powers do not seek full-scale conflict
Lebanon News
2024-07-11
Hezbollah's Ibrahim Moussawi to CNN: Regional powers do not seek full-scale conflict
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-09
Hezbollah’s "Hudhud" shows new footage of Israeli sites
Lebanon News
2024-07-09
Hezbollah’s "Hudhud" shows new footage of Israeli sites
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-18
Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-06-18
Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-12
Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-06-12
Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
06:25
Earthquake felt in several areas of Lebanon
Lebanon News
06:25
Earthquake felt in several areas of Lebanon
2
Lebanon News
04:34
Hezbollah releases video 'Imad 4' showcasing missile launch facility
Lebanon News
04:34
Hezbollah releases video 'Imad 4' showcasing missile launch facility
3
Lebanon News
06:40
5.16 magnitude earthquake strikes Jordan and Syria, tremors felt in Lebanon
Lebanon News
06:40
5.16 magnitude earthquake strikes Jordan and Syria, tremors felt in Lebanon
4
Breaking Headlines
13:55
Security officials affirm to Netanyahu: The choice is between a hostage deal or regional war - Israeli Channel 13 reports
Breaking Headlines
13:55
Security officials affirm to Netanyahu: The choice is between a hostage deal or regional war - Israeli Channel 13 reports
5
Lebanon News
06:50
LF leader Geagea: Lebanese government must address Hochstein's proposal before his arrival
Lebanon News
06:50
LF leader Geagea: Lebanese government must address Hochstein's proposal before his arrival
6
Lebanon News
04:15
One killed, another injured in Israeli airstrike on Aitaroun, south Lebanon
Lebanon News
04:15
One killed, another injured in Israeli airstrike on Aitaroun, south Lebanon
7
Lebanon News
07:26
Lebanon's Ministry of Health surprised by misleading reports on war casualty coverage: Decision implemented rigorously and institutionally
Lebanon News
07:26
Lebanon's Ministry of Health surprised by misleading reports on war casualty coverage: Decision implemented rigorously and institutionally
8
Israel-Gaza War Updates
04:37
Hamas representative to LBCI: We will join Gaza ceasefire talks if proposal approved, criticizes Netanyahu's stance
Israel-Gaza War Updates
04:37
Hamas representative to LBCI: We will join Gaza ceasefire talks if proposal approved, criticizes Netanyahu's stance
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More