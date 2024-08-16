Joint statement from US, Egypt, and Qatar affirms: Progress on Gaza-Israel ceasefire and hostage release

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-08-16 | 10:42
Senior officials from the United States, Egypt, and Qatar have been engaged in intensive negotiations over the past 48 hours in Doha, working as mediators to finalize an agreement for a ceasefire and the release of hostages and detainees. 

These discussions were described as 'serious and constructive, conducted in a positive atmosphere.'

On Friday, the United States, supported by Egypt and Qatar, presented a bridging proposal to both parties. 

This proposal aligns with the principles outlined by President Joe Biden on May 31, 2024, and Security Council Resolution 2735.

It builds on agreements reached over the past week and addresses gaps for swift implementation.

"Working teams will continue technical work over the coming days on the details of implementation, including arrangements to implement the agreement’s extensive humanitarian provisions, as well as specifics relating to hostages and detainees," a joint statement noted.

Senior officials from the three governments will reconvene in Cairo before the end of next week to conclude the deal based on the terms outlined on Friday.

The statement emphasized, "There is no further time to waste nor excuses from any party for further delay. It is time to release the hostages and detainees, begin the ceasefire, and implement this agreement."

The statement concluded, "The path is now set for that outcome, saving lives, bringing relief to the people of Gaza, and de-escalating regional tensions."
LBCI Next
Husam Badran: Ceasefire deal must include Gaza withdrawal and reconstruction
Egyptian channel: Differences between the parties in the Gaza talks remain 'significant'
LBCI Previous

