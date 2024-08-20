Civil Defense: 10 Palestinians killed in Israeli strike on Gaza school

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-08-20 | 06:18
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Civil Defense: 10 Palestinians killed in Israeli strike on Gaza school
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Civil Defense: 10 Palestinians killed in Israeli strike on Gaza school

At least 10 Palestinians were killed on Tuesday in an Israeli airstrike on a school housing displaced families west of Gaza City, the enclave's civil defense authorities said.

The Israeli military said it struck a Hamas militant base embedded inside the school.

Hamas denies Israeli allegations that it uses schools and hospitals for military purposes.


Reuters
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Civil

Defense

Palestinians

Killed

Israeli

Strike

Gaza

School

LBCI Next
Israeli army: Air Force strikes Hamas command and control complex in Gaza school
Gaza civil defense says Israel strike on school kills seven
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:37

Gaza civil defense says Israel strike on school kills seven

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-08-08

Gaza civil defense states Israel strikes on two schools kill more than 18

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-08-04

Israeli airstrikes kill 15 Palestinians in Gaza school, nine West Bank militants

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-08-03

Gaza civil defense says Israel strike kills 10 at school compound

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:37

Israeli Channel 12: Netanyahu asserts Israel will not withdraw from strategic sites acquired in war

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:24

After US talks, Egypt urges Gaza ceasefire, warns of regional war

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:09

Hamas says Biden remarks 'green light' for Israel to continue war

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:34

Israeli army: Air Force strikes Hamas command and control complex in Gaza school

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
05:32

NNA: Intensive Israeli drone activity at low altitude over South Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-16

Support for Lebanese Army: G7 discussions focus on boosting Lebanese military

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:00

Israeli artillery shelling on Khiam in South Lebanon injures Syrian national: Health Ministry

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-06-25

Israel's supreme court rules religious seminary students must be drafted to military

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
12:27

Israeli strike targets car in southern Lebanon, leaving one dead and several injured (video)

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-13

Lebanon's authorities uncover five bodies in Kfarshima house: Here are the details

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-11

Lebanese Army finds main body of missile from Israeli Strike in Miryata forests

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-31

Mohammed Khair: Nine buildings damaged in Israeli attack; demolition planned for severely affected ones

LBCI
World News
2024-07-21

Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-18

Two dead in Israeli airstrike on Jmeijmeh, south Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-11

Hezbollah's Ibrahim Moussawi to CNN: Regional powers do not seek full-scale conflict

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-09

Hezbollah’s "Hudhud" shows new footage of Israeli sites

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-18

Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
13:53

Israeli strike targets Hezbollah arms depot in Lebanon's Bekaa Valley, Reuters security sources say

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:07

Initial report: Israeli airstrikes on Bekaa injure eight, Including Lebanese citizens and Syrian children

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:37

Repeated explosions reported across Bekaa region in Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:27

Israeli strike targets car in southern Lebanon, leaving one dead and several injured (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:10

Hezbollah says fired 'intense rocket barrages' at Israeli positions

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:12

Lebanon files complaint with UN over Israeli warplanes breaking sound barrier

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
15:48

Hamas official Osama Hamdan demands implementation of Biden's proposal, criticizes Netanyahu's stance

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:55

Severe phosphorus inhalation case in South Lebanon: Health Ministry

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More