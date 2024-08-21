Blinken wraps up Middle East trip with Gaza deal still elusive

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-08-21 | 00:59
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Blinken wraps up Middle East trip with Gaza deal still elusive
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
3min
Blinken wraps up Middle East trip with Gaza deal still elusive

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken sought during a whirlwind trip to the Middle East to inject urgency into efforts to broker a Gaza ceasefire deal but departed the region on Tuesday with an agreement between Israel and Hamas still elusive.

Blinken and mediators from Egypt and Qatar have pinned their hopes on a US "bridging proposal" aimed at narrowing the gaps between the two sides in the 10-month-old war after negotiations last week paused without a breakthrough.

A senior Biden administration official traveling with Blinken said the US expects the ceasefire talks to continue this week.

Blinken was asked in Qatar about Israeli troop withdrawal terms within the ceasefire framework and about an Axios report that quoted Netanyahu as saying he may have convinced Blinken that Israel should keep troops in the Philadelphi Corridor between Egypt and Gaza.

"The United States does not accept any long-term occupation of Gaza by Israel," Blinken said.

Blinken did not comment directly on the Axios report, a post on X. 

Netanyahu's office did not respond to a request for comment.

Both Hamas and Egypt oppose Israel keeping troops in the Philadelphi Corridor, but Netanyahu has insisted they are needed to stop weapons being smuggled into Gaza. A senior US official disputed the Axios report earlier on Tuesday.

Egyptian security sources said the US has proposed an international presence in the Philadelphi Corridor area, a suggestion the sources said could be acceptable to Cairo if limited to a maximum of six months.

Qatar's foreign minister told Blinken his country is committed to its role as a mediator in the ceasefire talks, along with Egypt and the US.

In a phone call, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani stressed to Blinken the importance of consolidating regional and international efforts to reach a Gaza ceasefire and a hostage-prisoner swap deal, Qatar's foreign ministry said.

Both men underscored that the bridging proposal presented by negotiators addressed the remaining gaps in a manner that allows for swift implementation of the deal, US State Department deputy spokesperson Vedant Patel in a statement.

Officials from the US, Hamas, Israel, Egypt, and Qatar have not spelled out what is in the proposal or how it differs from previous versions.

Reuters
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Israel-Gaza War Updates

United States

Qatar

Egypt

Antony Blinken

Gaza

War

Israel

LBCI Next
Ankara: Turkish and US FM discuss efforts to achieve ceasefire in Gaza during a call
Egyptian Bassem Youssef responds to claims of X account deletion: 'I don't wish to falsely victimize myself'
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-08-16

Joint statement from US, Egypt, and Qatar affirms: Progress on Gaza-Israel ceasefire and hostage release

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-08-10

Egypt: Israel lacks political will to end war in Gaza

LBCI
World News
2024-07-27

CIA Chief to meet Israeli, Egyptian, and Qatari officials for Gaza talks

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-07-17

Macron discusses Israel-Hamas war with Egypt, Qatar and Bahrain

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:08

Health ministry in Gaza says war death toll at 40,223

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
04:21

Ankara: Turkish and US FM discuss efforts to achieve ceasefire in Gaza during a call

LBCI
Variety and Tech
15:39

Egyptian Bassem Youssef responds to claims of X account deletion: 'I don't wish to falsely victimize myself'

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
14:12

US official says Netanyahu's remarks are 'not constructive' to Gaza truce

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2024-08-05

Upper Galilee area targeted by drones from Lebanon; Ain al-Asad airbase in Iraq hit by explosions: Reports

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:30

Israeli army claims: We attacked a Hezbollah missile launch platform in South Lebanon area

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:13

Algeria's Foreign Minister: Algeria is exploring the fastest way to send fuel to Lebanon

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-08-12

Hamas says killed Israeli hostage, wounded two others in 'separate incidents'

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-19

Israeli strike targets car in southern Lebanon, leaving one dead and several injured (video)

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-13

Lebanon's authorities uncover five bodies in Kfarshima house: Here are the details

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-11

Lebanese Army finds main body of missile from Israeli Strike in Miryata forests

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-31

Mohammed Khair: Nine buildings damaged in Israeli attack; demolition planned for severely affected ones

LBCI
World News
2024-07-21

Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-18

Two dead in Israeli airstrike on Jmeijmeh, south Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-11

Hezbollah's Ibrahim Moussawi to CNN: Regional powers do not seek full-scale conflict

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-09

Hezbollah’s "Hudhud" shows new footage of Israeli sites

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-18

Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
11:01

Palestinian Resistance sends message to Islamic Resistance in Lebanon calling for the eradication of Israel

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:30

Israeli army claims: We attacked a Hezbollah missile launch platform in South Lebanon area

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:52

Rules of engagement: Israeli airstrikes and Hezbollah's retaliation in Bekaa and Golan Heights

LBCI
Lebanon News
00:13

Israeli airstrikes target Bodai in Baalbek, causing one fatality

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:34

Car targeted in air raid in Sidon, south Lebanon (Videos)

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:34

Israeli bombing claims lives in Beit Lif and Wazzani; Hezbollah hits back

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:13

Algeria's Foreign Minister: Algeria is exploring the fastest way to send fuel to Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:03

Three paramedics injured in Israeli drone strike near Lebanon's Naqoura

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More