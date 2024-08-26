Two Egyptian security sources: Gaza talks in Cairo ended without agreement

2024-08-26 | 00:30
Two Egyptian security sources: Gaza talks in Cairo ended without agreement
Two Egyptian security sources: Gaza talks in Cairo ended without agreement

Two Egyptian security sources said on Sunday that the talks held in Cairo regarding Gaza ended without reaching an agreement, as neither Hamas nor Israel agreed to many of the solutions proposed by the mediators.

Reuters
