US Envoy pressures Lebanon for direct talks with Israel

The United States is dissatisfied with Lebanon's handling of Hezbollah and is pushing for direct political negotiations between Beirut and Tel Aviv, according to U.S. Special Envoy to the Middle East Steve Witkoff.
"Naharnet
" online newspaper quoted an unnamed Lebanese figure, who reportedly met with Witkoff in Doha, as saying that Washington rejects the Lebanese government's approach in dealing with Hezbollah, calling it ineffective.
"The U.S. refuses this maneuvering and jockeying, which has failed to achieve the necessary outcomes,” the source quoted Witkoff as saying.
According to the same source, Lebanon will be expected to engage in direct, face-to-face negotiations with Israel, with a civilian figure leading the talks on Beirut's behalf. The Israeli side, the source added, would be represented by Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer, a close ally of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
Witkoff reportedly laid out strict conditions tied to Lebanon's reconstruction and territorial disputes with Israel.
According to the Lebanese figure, the U.S. envoy made it clear that there will be no reconstruction in southern Lebanon, the Bekaa, or Beirut’s southern suburbs unless a political settlement is reached with Israel.
Additionally, displaced residents will not be permitted to return to frontline towns until such an agreement is in place.
The source also quoted Witkoff as saying that Israel will maintain control over five disputed border points for approximately a year and will not engage in a broader settlement regarding the 13 contested locations unless the process aligns with Washington’s plan.
However, Israel may withdraw from some of these points ahead of Lebanon’s upcoming parliamentary elections.
On the issue of Hezbollah’s military presence, Witkoff reportedly stated that the group would not be allowed to keep its weapons—not only in the South Litani area, where U.N. Resolution 1701 prohibits armed groups from operating, but across all its areas of deployment, including the Northern Litani region and the Bekaa Valley.
The remarks, if confirmed, reflect escalating U.S. pressure on Lebanon to shift its political stance on Hezbollah and border negotiations with Israel.