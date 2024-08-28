News
Israeli army launches military operation in northern West Bank
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-08-28 | 00:15
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Israeli army launches military operation in northern West Bank
The Israeli army announced early Wednesday that it launched a military operation in the cities of Jenin and Tulkarm in the northern West Bank.
In a joint statement with the internal security agency "Shin Bet," army spokesperson Avichay Adraee said, "Security forces have now begun an operation to thwart terrorism in Jenin and Tulkarm."
Meanwhile, the Palestinian Ministry of Health stated that "Israeli occupation forces" killed two Palestinian men, aged 39 and 25, in the city of Jenin.
In related news, Palestinian health authorities announced that at least seven people were martyred in Israeli strikes on Jenin and Tubas in the West Bank.
Israel Gaza War Updates
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Israel
West Bank
Raid
Military
Forces
Gaza
War
Tulkarm
Jenin
