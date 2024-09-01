Hamas official says some Gaza hostages found dead 'approved' for potential swap

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-09-01 | 05:45
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Hamas official says some Gaza hostages found dead &#39;approved&#39; for potential swap
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Hamas official says some Gaza hostages found dead 'approved' for potential swap

A senior Hamas official said on Sunday that several of the six Israeli hostages found dead in a Gaza tunnel had been "approved" for release in the event of a truce deal.

"Some of the names of the captives announced as found by the (Israeli) occupier... were part of the list of hostages to be released that Hamas had approved" in a proposed exchange for Palestinian prisoners held in Israel, the official told AFP on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to speak publicly on the issue.

AFP
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Hamas

Hostages

Israel

Swap

Deal

LBCI Next
Health ministry in Gaza says war death toll at 40,738
Hamas calls for armed resistance against occupiers in Gaza
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-29

Families of Israeli Hostages Stage Bold Protest, Pressuring Netanyahu for Exchange Deal with Hamas

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-27

Israel's rescue operation: Israeli army estimates 108 hostages remain held by Hamas

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-24

High-stakes Cairo talks: Will Hamas and Israeli delegations succeed in achieving a deal?

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-20

Netanyahu's tactics: Blinken's optimism questioned amid failure of Israel-Hamas deal

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:49

Gaza Health Ministry says 40,786 Palestinians killed and 94,224 injured due to Israeli attacks

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:14

Israeli Minister Ben-Gvir urges strong opposition to hostage deal

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
04:54

Israeli labor strike disrupts flights and buses in push for Gaza hostage deal

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
04:26

Al-Qassam Brigades claim responsibility for attacks on Israelis in West Bank

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-26

Israel's Unit 8200 at Glilot base: More details about the Israeli Unit 8200 base that Hezbollah targeted

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:33

Polio Vaccination Campaign in Gaza Proceeds Amid Temporary Ceasefire Despite War Damages

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
04:26

Al-Qassam Brigades claim responsibility for attacks on Israelis in West Bank

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:53

Saudi FM Bin Farhan discusses current Palestinian situation with Palestinian counterpart

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-26

LBCI Exclusive: Canada's Ambassador to Lebanon supports UNIFIL mandate renewal, aims to strengthen LAF capabilities

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-25

Hezbollah reveals footage of strikes in second phase of 'Day of Arbaeen' operation

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-25

Hezbollah publishes new video revealing Israeli sites targeted in retaliation for assassinating its commander Fouad Shokor

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-19

Israeli strike targets car in southern Lebanon, leaving one dead and several injured (video)

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-13

Lebanon's authorities uncover five bodies in Kfarshima house: Here are the details

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-11

Lebanese Army finds main body of missile from Israeli Strike in Miryata forests

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-31

Mohammed Khair: Nine buildings damaged in Israeli attack; demolition planned for severely affected ones

LBCI
World News
2024-07-21

Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-18

Two dead in Israeli airstrike on Jmeijmeh, south Lebanon (Video)

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
06:24

Israeli drone drops bombs near border wall in Kfarkela, South Lebanon

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
00:56

Khalil al-Hayya to Al Jazeera: There is no agreement without Israeli withdrawal from Philadelphi, Netzarim, and Rafah

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:40

Unit 8200's Influence: Israeli Tech Entrepreneurs Thrive in Silicon Valley with Cybersecurity Expertise

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:20

Israeli gunfire targets truck in south Lebanon; driver survives

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
04:26

Al-Qassam Brigades claim responsibility for attacks on Israelis in West Bank

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:27

Discovery of Hostages Bodies in Gaza Heightens Tensions Between Israel and US Over Ceasefire and Hostage Release

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:53

Saudi FM Bin Farhan discusses current Palestinian situation with Palestinian counterpart

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:33

Polio Vaccination Campaign in Gaza Proceeds Amid Temporary Ceasefire Despite War Damages

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More