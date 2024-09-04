Defense Minister Yoav Gallant said Wednesday that Israeli forces were "eradicating terrorist organizations" across the occupied West Bank, where a sweeping military operation has left dozens dead and wounded.



"In the face of the resurgence of terrorism, we are eradicating terrorist organizations throughout Judea and Samaria (occupied West Bank)," Gallant said in a statement issued by the Defense Minister.



"These terrorist organizations... must be erased... There is no other option, use all the forces, everyone who is needed, with full strength."



AFP