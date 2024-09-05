News
At least 6 Palestinians killed in Israeli bombing of vehicle in West Bank
2024-09-05
At least six Palestinians were killed and three wounded in the Israeli bombing of a vehicle in Tubas, West Bank, The Palestinian Ministry of Health and the Red Crescent reported on Thursday.
"Israeli Air Force aircraft conducted three targeted strikes on armed terrorists in the area of Tubas in the northern Jordan Valley" that posed a threat to soldiers, the Israeli army said in a statement.
Reuters
