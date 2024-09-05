Hamas sees no need for new Gaza ceasefire proposals

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-09-05 | 00:30
Hamas sees no need for new Gaza ceasefire proposals
Hamas sees no need for new Gaza ceasefire proposals

Hamas said on Thursday there was no need for new ceasefire proposals for Gaza and pressure should be put on Israel to agree to a US plan that the Islamist group had already accepted.

The United States was expected to present a new truce proposal aimed at breaking an impasse between Hamas and Israel.

In a statement, Hamas said that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu sought to thwart an agreement by insisting that Israel will not withdraw from the Philadelphi corridor in southern Gaza.

"We warn against falling into Netanyahu's trap and tricks, as he uses negotiations to prolong the aggression against our people," the statement said.

Hamas said it accepted a July 2 proposal put forward by the US.

Reuters
