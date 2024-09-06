German FM says 'purely military approach' not the solution in Gaza

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-09-06 | 05:28
0min
German FM says 'purely military approach' not the solution in Gaza

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said on Friday that a military approach alone was not the solution to Israel's war against Hamas in the Gaza Strip.

"The past weekend has dramatically demonstrated that a purely military approach is no solution to the situation in Gaza," she told reporters after meeting with her Israeli counterpart, referring to the recovery of six more dead hostages announced on Sunday.

AFP
