At least 40,972 killed and 94,761 injured in Gaza since October 7: Health Ministry

2024-09-08 | 09:11
At least 40,972 killed and 94,761 injured in Gaza since October 7: Health Ministry
At least 40,972 killed and 94,761 injured in Gaza since October 7: Health Ministry

The Hamas Health Ministry in Gaza said on Sunday that at least 40,972 people have been killed in the war between Israel and Palestinian militants, now in its 12th month.

The toll includes 33 deaths in the previous 24 hours, according to the ministry, which says that 94,761 people have been wounded in the Gaza Strip since the war began when Hamas militants attacked Israel on October 7.


AFP
