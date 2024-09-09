Israeli military states it detained UN convoy in northern Gaza

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-09-09 | 15:27
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Israeli military states it detained UN convoy in northern Gaza
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Israeli military states it detained UN convoy in northern Gaza

The Israeli military said on Monday it has detained a convoy of United Nations vehicles in the northern Gaza Strip because it has intelligence indicating that a number of "Palestinian suspects" are in the convoy and it wants to question them.

"We emphasize that this is not a convoy carrying polio vaccines, but a convoy whose purpose is to exchange UN personnel. The incident is not yet over," an Israeli military spokesperson said.

UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said it was aware "of an ongoing incident involving UN personnel and vehicles" and was working to establish the facts. He said the top UN priority "is the safety and security of our colleagues."

Reuters
 
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Israel

United Nations

Gaza Strip

Palestinian

LBCI Next
UN rights chief calls on states to challenge Israel over occupation
Cross-border shooting: Jordanian truck driver kills Israelis at King Hussein Bridge
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-09-07

Thirteen Palestinians killed in Israeli strikes on Gaza, WAFA states

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-09-05

At least 6 Palestinians killed in Israeli bombing of vehicle in West Bank

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-09-02

Gaza Health Ministry says 40,786 Palestinians killed and 94,224 injured due to Israeli attacks

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-08-29

Israeli army reports 12 Palestinians killed, 10 arrested in West Bank operation

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
14:16

US demands Israel to conclude probe into killing of American activist in West Bank

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:06

Hezbollah’s Naim Qassem warns Israel of increasing losses if war prolongs, renews call for presidential elections

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:57

Reassessment of border security: Impact of Allenby Bridge shooting reverberates across Israel, West Bank, and Jordan

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
11:33

Israel budget deficit widens further amid war to 8.3% of GDP in August

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-08

MP Khawaja to LBCI: Berri's initiative could lead to electing a president in 10 days

LBCI
World News
05:02

Fuel tanker explosion in Nigeria kills at least 52

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:42

Lebanese Forces party calls for end to violence following Israeli attack on Civil Defense personnel

LBCI
World News
14:16

US demands Israel to conclude probe into killing of American activist in West Bank

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-26

LBCI Exclusive: Canada's Ambassador to Lebanon supports UNIFIL mandate renewal, aims to strengthen LAF capabilities

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-25

Hezbollah reveals footage of strikes in second phase of 'Day of Arbaeen' operation

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-25

Hezbollah publishes new video revealing Israeli sites targeted in retaliation for assassinating its commander Fouad Shokor

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-19

Israeli strike targets car in southern Lebanon, leaving one dead and several injured (video)

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-13

Lebanon's authorities uncover five bodies in Kfarshima house: Here are the details

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-11

Lebanese Army finds main body of missile from Israeli Strike in Miryata forests

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-31

Mohammed Khair: Nine buildings damaged in Israeli attack; demolition planned for severely affected ones

LBCI
World News
2024-07-21

Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-18

Two dead in Israeli airstrike on Jmeijmeh, south Lebanon (Video)

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
14:06

Hezbollah’s Naim Qassem warns Israel of increasing losses if war prolongs, renews call for presidential elections

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:41

Investigative Judge rejects Helena Iskandar's attendance at Salameh hearing over procedural error

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:28

Judge Halawi issues arrest warrant for Riad Salameh after interrogation, sets second hearing next Thursday

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:09

Riad Salameh appears before investigating Judge amid tight security

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:52

Lebanon's PM Mikati to UN Security Council Ambassadors: Calls for more effective measures to address Israeli violations and attacks

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:44

LBCI sources: Judge Halawi says Helena Iskandar lacks legal standing in Salameh's case

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:10

Lebanon launches new tourism campaigns as Autumn season approaches

LBCI
Middle East News
00:22

Israeli strikes in central Syria kill five

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More