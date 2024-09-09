Israeli military states it detained UN convoy in northern Gaza

The Israeli military said on Monday it has detained a convoy of United Nations vehicles in the northern Gaza Strip because it has intelligence indicating that a number of "Palestinian suspects" are in the convoy and it wants to question them.



"We emphasize that this is not a convoy carrying polio vaccines, but a convoy whose purpose is to exchange UN personnel. The incident is not yet over," an Israeli military spokesperson said.



UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said it was aware "of an ongoing incident involving UN personnel and vehicles" and was working to establish the facts. He said the top UN priority "is the safety and security of our colleagues."



Reuters