News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
27
o
Bekaa
23
o
Keserwan
28
o
Metn
28
o
Mount Lebanon
23
o
North
29
o
South
27
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Chawareh Al Zill
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
27
o
Bekaa
23
o
Keserwan
28
o
Metn
28
o
Mount Lebanon
23
o
North
29
o
South
27
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Israeli military states it detained UN convoy in northern Gaza
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-09-09 | 15:27
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Israeli military states it detained UN convoy in northern Gaza
The Israeli military said on Monday it has detained a convoy of United Nations vehicles in the northern Gaza Strip because it has intelligence indicating that a number of "Palestinian suspects" are in the convoy and it wants to question them.
"We emphasize that this is not a convoy carrying polio vaccines, but a convoy whose purpose is to exchange UN personnel. The incident is not yet over," an Israeli military spokesperson said.
UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said it was aware "of an ongoing incident involving UN personnel and vehicles" and was working to establish the facts. He said the top UN priority "is the safety and security of our colleagues."
Reuters
Israel Gaza War Updates
Middle East News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Israel
United Nations
Gaza Strip
Palestinian
Next
UN rights chief calls on states to challenge Israel over occupation
Cross-border shooting: Jordanian truck driver kills Israelis at King Hussein Bridge
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-09-07
Thirteen Palestinians killed in Israeli strikes on Gaza, WAFA states
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-09-07
Thirteen Palestinians killed in Israeli strikes on Gaza, WAFA states
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-09-05
At least 6 Palestinians killed in Israeli bombing of vehicle in West Bank
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-09-05
At least 6 Palestinians killed in Israeli bombing of vehicle in West Bank
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-09-02
Gaza Health Ministry says 40,786 Palestinians killed and 94,224 injured due to Israeli attacks
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-09-02
Gaza Health Ministry says 40,786 Palestinians killed and 94,224 injured due to Israeli attacks
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-08-29
Israeli army reports 12 Palestinians killed, 10 arrested in West Bank operation
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-08-29
Israeli army reports 12 Palestinians killed, 10 arrested in West Bank operation
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
14:16
US demands Israel to conclude probe into killing of American activist in West Bank
World News
14:16
US demands Israel to conclude probe into killing of American activist in West Bank
0
Lebanon News
14:06
Hezbollah’s Naim Qassem warns Israel of increasing losses if war prolongs, renews call for presidential elections
Lebanon News
14:06
Hezbollah’s Naim Qassem warns Israel of increasing losses if war prolongs, renews call for presidential elections
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:57
Reassessment of border security: Impact of Allenby Bridge shooting reverberates across Israel, West Bank, and Jordan
News Bulletin Reports
12:57
Reassessment of border security: Impact of Allenby Bridge shooting reverberates across Israel, West Bank, and Jordan
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
11:33
Israel budget deficit widens further amid war to 8.3% of GDP in August
Israel-Gaza War Updates
11:33
Israel budget deficit widens further amid war to 8.3% of GDP in August
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-09-08
MP Khawaja to LBCI: Berri's initiative could lead to electing a president in 10 days
Lebanon News
2024-09-08
MP Khawaja to LBCI: Berri's initiative could lead to electing a president in 10 days
0
World News
05:02
Fuel tanker explosion in Nigeria kills at least 52
World News
05:02
Fuel tanker explosion in Nigeria kills at least 52
0
Lebanon News
10:42
Lebanese Forces party calls for end to violence following Israeli attack on Civil Defense personnel
Lebanon News
10:42
Lebanese Forces party calls for end to violence following Israeli attack on Civil Defense personnel
0
World News
14:16
US demands Israel to conclude probe into killing of American activist in West Bank
World News
14:16
US demands Israel to conclude probe into killing of American activist in West Bank
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-26
LBCI Exclusive: Canada's Ambassador to Lebanon supports UNIFIL mandate renewal, aims to strengthen LAF capabilities
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-26
LBCI Exclusive: Canada's Ambassador to Lebanon supports UNIFIL mandate renewal, aims to strengthen LAF capabilities
0
Lebanon News
2024-08-25
Hezbollah reveals footage of strikes in second phase of 'Day of Arbaeen' operation
Lebanon News
2024-08-25
Hezbollah reveals footage of strikes in second phase of 'Day of Arbaeen' operation
0
Lebanon News
2024-08-25
Hezbollah publishes new video revealing Israeli sites targeted in retaliation for assassinating its commander Fouad Shokor
Lebanon News
2024-08-25
Hezbollah publishes new video revealing Israeli sites targeted in retaliation for assassinating its commander Fouad Shokor
0
Lebanon News
2024-08-19
Israeli strike targets car in southern Lebanon, leaving one dead and several injured (video)
Lebanon News
2024-08-19
Israeli strike targets car in southern Lebanon, leaving one dead and several injured (video)
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-13
Lebanon's authorities uncover five bodies in Kfarshima house: Here are the details
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-13
Lebanon's authorities uncover five bodies in Kfarshima house: Here are the details
0
Lebanon News
2024-08-11
Lebanese Army finds main body of missile from Israeli Strike in Miryata forests
Lebanon News
2024-08-11
Lebanese Army finds main body of missile from Israeli Strike in Miryata forests
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-31
Mohammed Khair: Nine buildings damaged in Israeli attack; demolition planned for severely affected ones
Lebanon News
2024-07-31
Mohammed Khair: Nine buildings damaged in Israeli attack; demolition planned for severely affected ones
0
World News
2024-07-21
Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace
World News
2024-07-21
Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-18
Two dead in Israeli airstrike on Jmeijmeh, south Lebanon (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-07-18
Two dead in Israeli airstrike on Jmeijmeh, south Lebanon (Video)
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
14:06
Hezbollah’s Naim Qassem warns Israel of increasing losses if war prolongs, renews call for presidential elections
Lebanon News
14:06
Hezbollah’s Naim Qassem warns Israel of increasing losses if war prolongs, renews call for presidential elections
2
Lebanon News
03:41
Investigative Judge rejects Helena Iskandar's attendance at Salameh hearing over procedural error
Lebanon News
03:41
Investigative Judge rejects Helena Iskandar's attendance at Salameh hearing over procedural error
3
Lebanon News
05:28
Judge Halawi issues arrest warrant for Riad Salameh after interrogation, sets second hearing next Thursday
Lebanon News
05:28
Judge Halawi issues arrest warrant for Riad Salameh after interrogation, sets second hearing next Thursday
4
Lebanon News
03:09
Riad Salameh appears before investigating Judge amid tight security
Lebanon News
03:09
Riad Salameh appears before investigating Judge amid tight security
5
Lebanon News
07:52
Lebanon's PM Mikati to UN Security Council Ambassadors: Calls for more effective measures to address Israeli violations and attacks
Lebanon News
07:52
Lebanon's PM Mikati to UN Security Council Ambassadors: Calls for more effective measures to address Israeli violations and attacks
6
Lebanon News
04:44
LBCI sources: Judge Halawi says Helena Iskandar lacks legal standing in Salameh's case
Lebanon News
04:44
LBCI sources: Judge Halawi says Helena Iskandar lacks legal standing in Salameh's case
7
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
Lebanon launches new tourism campaigns as Autumn season approaches
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
Lebanon launches new tourism campaigns as Autumn season approaches
8
Middle East News
00:22
Israeli strikes in central Syria kill five
Middle East News
00:22
Israeli strikes in central Syria kill five
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More