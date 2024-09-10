Israel claims 'highly likely' army fire killed US-Turkish activist 'unintentionally'

The Israeli military said on Tuesday it was "highly likely" its forces "indirectly and unintentionally" shot dead a US-Turkish activist during a protest in the occupied West Bank last week.



An inquiry "found that it is highly likely that she was hit indirectly and unintentionally by the Israeli army) fire which was not aimed at her, but aimed at the key instigator of the riot," the military said in a statement referring to the death of the 26-year-old activist, Aysenur Ezgi Eygi.





AFP