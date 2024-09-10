UK foreign secretary says: 'Shocking' Gaza strike shows need for truce

UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy on Tuesday voiced shock about a missile strike in a humanitarian zone in the Gaza Strip, saying it showed the urgent need for a ceasefire.



"We're meeting at a critical moment -- a critical moment for securing a ceasefire in Gaza, with the shocking deaths in Khan Yunis this morning only reinforcing how desperately needed that ceasefire is," Lammy told a joint news conference with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.



AFP