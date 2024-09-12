Hamas discusses developments in Gaza with officials from Qatar and Egypt

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-09-12 | 00:36
Hamas discusses developments in Gaza with officials from Qatar and Egypt
0min
Hamas discusses developments in Gaza with officials from Qatar and Egypt

In a statement, Hamas said that its negotiating delegation met with Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani and Egyptian intelligence chief Abbas Kamel in the Qatari capital, Doha, on Wednesday.

It added, "The developments regarding the Palestinian cause and the aggression on the Gaza Strip were reviewed."

Reuters
UNRWA says six agency staff killed in two airstrikes in Gaza
Israel's proposal for Yahya Sinwar: A new governance for Gaza or a political maneuver?
