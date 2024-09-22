Israeli forces raid Al Jazeera bureau in West Bank, issue closure order

Qatari network Al Jazeera reported Sunday morning that Israeli forces raided its bureau in Ramallah, located in the West Bank, and issued a military order to close it for 45 days.



The Qatar-based channel aired live footage showing Israeli troops entering its office and handing a closure order to one of its staff members before the broadcast was disrupted.



In response, the Palestinian Journalists' Syndicate condemned the move, calling it "an arbitrary military decision and a new violation against journalistic and media work that exposes the occupation's crimes against the Palestinian people."



In May, Israeli authorities raided a hotel in Jerusalem used by Al Jazeera as an office after the government decided to shut down the network's local operations, citing national security concerns.



Reuters