Saudi Arabia announces launch of international coalition for two-state solution

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-09-27 | 03:12
Saudi Arabia announced the launch of the "International Coalition to Implement the Two-State Solution," according to the Saudi Foreign Minister during the 79th session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York.

In his speech before the General Assembly, Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan announced the launch of the coalition, stating, "Today, on behalf of Arab and Islamic countries and our European partners, we announce the launch of the 'International Coalition to Implement the Two-State Solution,'" as reported by the official website of the Foreign Ministry.

He called on all countries to "join this initiative, emphasizing that we will do our utmost to establish a reliable and irreversible path toward a just and comprehensive peace."

