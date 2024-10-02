Israeli airstrike on school in Gaza kills at least 9 Palestinians, injures 20

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-10-02 | 00:32
Israeli airstrike on school in Gaza kills at least 9 Palestinians, injures 20
Israeli airstrike on school in Gaza kills at least 9 Palestinians, injures 20

At least nine Palestinians were killed and 20 others injured in an Israeli airstrike on a school and an institute housing displaced people in Gaza, the Palestine News Agency (WFA) reported on Wednesday.

Israel Gaza War Updates 

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Palestinians

Israel

Airstrike

Gaza

School

Health ministry in Gaza says war death toll at 41,638
