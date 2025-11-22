COP30 draft deal omits explicit reference to fossil fuels

A proposed final deal for the U.N. climate talks omits any direct mention of a fossil fuel phaseout, as demanded by the EU and many countries, according to the text published Saturday after two weeks of fraught negotiations.



The draft, which must be approved by consensus by nearly 200 nations, includes a call for developed nations to "at least triple" finance to help poorer countries adapt to the impacts of climate change.



It also has a section on trade -- a first for a climate deal and an issue China had pushed for after criticizing the EU for enacting a "carbon tax" on imports of carbon-intensive goods.



AFP