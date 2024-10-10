UN investigation accuses Israel of committing 'genocide' against humanity by destroying Gaza's healthcare system

2024-10-10 | 09:44
UN investigation accuses Israel of committing 'genocide' against humanity by destroying Gaza's healthcare system
UN investigation accuses Israel of committing 'genocide' against humanity by destroying Gaza's healthcare system

A U.N. investigation reported Thursday that Israel has pursued a coordinated policy of destroying the healthcare system in Gaza during the war, actions that amount to war crimes and "genocide" against humanity.

A statement from former High Commissioner for Human Rights Navi Pillay, before the release of the full report, accused Israel of launching "continuous and deliberate attacks on medical personnel and facilities" during the conflict.

