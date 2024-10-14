Israeli army and Shin Bet eliminate Samer Abu Daqqa, head of Hamas' Aerial Unit: Military spokesperson claims

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-10-14 | 14:16
Israeli army and Shin Bet eliminate Samer Abu Daqqa, head of Hamas' Aerial Unit: Military spokesperson claims
Israeli army and Shin Bet eliminate Samer Abu Daqqa, head of Hamas' Aerial Unit: Military spokesperson claims

The Israeli army and Shin Bet announced the elimination of Samer Abu Daqqa, head of Hamas’ Aerial Unit. 

Israeli military spokesperson Avichay Adraee stated that on September, Israeli Air Force fighter jets, directed by military intelligence and Shin Bet, targeted and eliminated Samer Abu Daqqa, the commander of Hamas’ Aerial Unit, who succeeded the former commander eliminated in October 2023.

Abu Daqqa was "responsible for numerous air-related operations, including drone and UAV launches toward Israel. He played a key role in founding Hamas' air force," Adraee said. 

He was also involved in the plan to infiltrate Israel using gliders and drones on October 7.
 
