Borrell questions effectiveness of US deadline for Israel to improve Gaza's humanitarian situation
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-10-17 | 04:52
Borrell questions effectiveness of US deadline for Israel to improve Gaza's humanitarian situation
European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell appeared to criticize the U.S. decision to give Israel a one-month deadline to improve the humanitarian situation in Gaza, saying that many people would die in the meantime.
Speaking to reporters in Brussels on Thursday, Borrell said: "The United States is telling Israel that it must improve humanitarian support for Gaza, but it has given a one-month deadline. A one-month deadline at the current pace of deaths is far too long. It is a very high number," he added, describing the situation as "catastrophic."
Reuters
Israel Gaza War Updates
World News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
European Union
Josep Borrell
United States
Israel
Humanitarian Situation
Gaza
