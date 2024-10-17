European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell appeared to criticize the U.S. decision to give Israel a one-month deadline to improve the humanitarian situation in Gaza, saying that many people would die in the meantime.



Speaking to reporters in Brussels on Thursday, Borrell said: "The United States is telling Israel that it must improve humanitarian support for Gaza, but it has given a one-month deadline. A one-month deadline at the current pace of deaths is far too long. It is a very high number," he added, describing the situation as "catastrophic."



Reuters