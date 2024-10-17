Borrell questions effectiveness of US deadline for Israel to improve Gaza's humanitarian situation

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-10-17 | 04:52
High views
Borrell questions effectiveness of US deadline for Israel to improve Gaza's humanitarian situation

European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell appeared to criticize the U.S. decision to give Israel a one-month deadline to improve the humanitarian situation in Gaza, saying that many people would die in the meantime.  

Speaking to reporters in Brussels on Thursday, Borrell said: "The United States is telling Israel that it must improve humanitarian support for Gaza, but it has given a one-month deadline. A one-month deadline at the current pace of deaths is far too long. It is a very high number," he added, describing the situation as "catastrophic."

Reuters
 
Israel Gaza War Updates 

World News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

European Union

Josep Borrell

United States

Israel

Humanitarian Situation

Gaza

Health ministry in Gaza says war death toll at 42,438
Qatar reports: No Gaza ceasefire talks for last three to four weeks
