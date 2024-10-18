Hamas confirms death of its leader Yahya Sinwar: His death will only make Hamas stronger

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-10-18 | 08:20
High views
0min
Hamas confirms death of its leader Yahya Sinwar: His death will only make Hamas stronger

Hamas official, Khalil al-Hayya, confirmed the death of the group's leader Yahya Sinwar on Friday.

In a statement, al-Hayya praised Sinwar for his continued contributions after being released from Israeli captivity.

He emphasized that Sinwar’s death follows in the path of other great leaders, including the founder of Hamas, Sheikh Ahmed Yassin. 

He also asserted that the death of Sinwar, along with other fallen leaders, will only make Hamas stronger and more resilient in its pursuit of establishing a Palestinian state with Jerusalem as its capital.

Al-Hayya reiterated that Hamas will not release Israeli hostages until Israel ceases its aggression on Gaza and fully withdraws, while also demanding the release of Palestinian prisoners from Israeli prisons. 

He noted that Sinwar died "facing forward, engaging in combat, and moving between battle sites at the frontlines."
 
