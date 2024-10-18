News
Hamas confirms death of its leader Yahya Sinwar: His death will only make Hamas stronger
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-10-18 | 08:20
Hamas confirms death of its leader Yahya Sinwar: His death will only make Hamas stronger
Hamas official, Khalil al-Hayya, confirmed the death of the group's leader Yahya Sinwar on Friday.
In a statement, al-Hayya praised Sinwar for his continued contributions after being released from Israeli captivity.
He emphasized that Sinwar’s death follows in the path of other great leaders, including the founder of Hamas, Sheikh Ahmed Yassin.
He also asserted that the death of Sinwar, along with other fallen leaders, will only make Hamas stronger and more resilient in its pursuit of establishing a Palestinian state with Jerusalem as its capital.
Al-Hayya reiterated that Hamas will not release Israeli hostages until Israel ceases its aggression on Gaza and fully withdraws, while also demanding the release of Palestinian prisoners from Israeli prisons.
He noted that Sinwar died "facing forward, engaging in combat, and moving between battle sites at the frontlines."
Israel Gaza War Updates
Middle East News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Hamas
Death
Leader
Yahya Sinwar
Israel
Gaza
Health ministry in Gaza says war death toll at 42,500
Biden says Sinwar death 'opportunity to seek path to peace'
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:59
Israeli army shares video claiming to document strike on Hamas leader Sinwar's hideout
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:59
Israeli army shares video claiming to document strike on Hamas leader Sinwar's hideout
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:40
Health ministry in Gaza says war death toll at 42,500
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:40
Health ministry in Gaza says war death toll at 42,500
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:09
Biden says Sinwar death 'opportunity to seek path to peace'
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:09
Biden says Sinwar death 'opportunity to seek path to peace'
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:47
Hamas official says group cannot be eliminated, does not confirm Sinwar’s death
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:47
Hamas official says group cannot be eliminated, does not confirm Sinwar’s death
0
Variety and Tech
2024-10-14
Dubai's Burj Khalifa illuminates in Lebanese flag colors for solidarity campaign (Video)
Variety and Tech
2024-10-14
Dubai's Burj Khalifa illuminates in Lebanese flag colors for solidarity campaign (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-17
Israeli army claims the killing of Hezbollah commander Hussein Mohammad Awada in Bint Jbeil, South Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-10-17
Israeli army claims the killing of Hezbollah commander Hussein Mohammad Awada in Bint Jbeil, South Lebanon
0
Lebanon Economy
2024-10-14
Finance Minister: The ministry is able to provide necessary funds to keep the government functioning
Lebanon Economy
2024-10-14
Finance Minister: The ministry is able to provide necessary funds to keep the government functioning
0
Middle East News
2024-10-15
Israeli military enacts plan to dismantle Hezbollah's Unit 127 following Golani Brigade attack: Maariv claims
Middle East News
2024-10-15
Israeli military enacts plan to dismantle Hezbollah's Unit 127 following Golani Brigade attack: Maariv claims
0
Lebanon News
14:54
Israeli airstrikes on Wardaniyeh: Video reveals impact
Lebanon News
14:54
Israeli airstrikes on Wardaniyeh: Video reveals impact
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-15
LBCI tours industrial cities in Habbouch, Nabatieh, after being targeted by Israeli airstrikes (video)
Lebanon News
2024-10-15
LBCI tours industrial cities in Habbouch, Nabatieh, after being targeted by Israeli airstrikes (video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-15
LBCI captures massive destruction following Israeli airstrikes in Ali El Nahri, Zahle
Lebanon News
2024-10-15
LBCI captures massive destruction following Israeli airstrikes in Ali El Nahri, Zahle
0
Variety and Tech
2024-10-14
Dubai's Burj Khalifa illuminates in Lebanese flag colors for solidarity campaign (Video)
Variety and Tech
2024-10-14
Dubai's Burj Khalifa illuminates in Lebanese flag colors for solidarity campaign (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-14
Israeli airstrike kills 22 people in Aitou, Zgharta district in northern Lebanon (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-10-14
Israeli airstrike kills 22 people in Aitou, Zgharta district in northern Lebanon (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-14
LBCI exclusive footage: Damage caused by Israeli airstrike on Aitou in Zgharta district
Lebanon News
2024-10-14
LBCI exclusive footage: Damage caused by Israeli airstrike on Aitou in Zgharta district
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-13
Qatari aid arrives at Beirut Airport
Lebanon News
2024-10-13
Qatari aid arrives at Beirut Airport
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-12
Destruction in Nabatieh: Marketplace targeted by Israeli warplanes (video)
Lebanon News
2024-10-12
Destruction in Nabatieh: Marketplace targeted by Israeli warplanes (video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-12
Video shows the aftermath of an Israeli airstrike near Deir Billa, Batroun District
Lebanon News
2024-10-12
Video shows the aftermath of an Israeli airstrike near Deir Billa, Batroun District
1
Middle East News
15:06
Sources confirm to LBCI: Khaled Meshaal assumes role as acting Hamas leader after Sinwar’s assassination
Middle East News
15:06
Sources confirm to LBCI: Khaled Meshaal assumes role as acting Hamas leader after Sinwar’s assassination
2
Lebanon News
03:53
Lebanon’s PM Mikati expresses frustration at Iran’s Qalibaf remarks: This position constitutes a blatant interference and an attempt to impose an unacceptable guardianship over Lebanon
Lebanon News
03:53
Lebanon’s PM Mikati expresses frustration at Iran’s Qalibaf remarks: This position constitutes a blatant interference and an attempt to impose an unacceptable guardianship over Lebanon
3
Lebanon News
03:03
Arab diplomatic source: Sinwar's death could lead to Gaza breakthrough, rise of moderate Hamas leaders
Lebanon News
03:03
Arab diplomatic source: Sinwar's death could lead to Gaza breakthrough, rise of moderate Hamas leaders
4
Middle East News
17:38
Hezbollah says launching new 'escalatory phase' in Israel war
Middle East News
17:38
Hezbollah says launching new 'escalatory phase' in Israel war
5
Lebanon News
13:01
Israeli army issues urgent evacuation warning to residents in Beit Chama, Baalbek District
Lebanon News
13:01
Israeli army issues urgent evacuation warning to residents in Beit Chama, Baalbek District
6
News Bulletin Reports
13:05
Fierce Hezbollah-Israel battles erupt in south Lebanon: Israeli forces caught in ambush
News Bulletin Reports
13:05
Fierce Hezbollah-Israel battles erupt in south Lebanon: Israeli forces caught in ambush
7
Lebanon News
05:20
Israeli army urges evacuation of many southern Lebanese villages
Lebanon News
05:20
Israeli army urges evacuation of many southern Lebanese villages
8
Middle East News
13:03
Yahya Sinwar, Hamas leader, killed: Israeli army and Shin Bet confirm
Middle East News
13:03
Yahya Sinwar, Hamas leader, killed: Israeli army and Shin Bet confirm
