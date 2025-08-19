Killing of aid workers surges to record high during Gaza war: UN

Israel-Gaza War Updates
19-08-2025 | 09:15
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Killing of aid workers surges to record high during Gaza war: UN
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Killing of aid workers surges to record high during Gaza war: UN

Aid worker killings rose nearly a third to almost 400 last year, the most deadly year since records began in 1997, and the conflict in Gaza is continuing to cause high death rates for humanitarian staff in 2025, U.N. and other data showed.

In 2024, 383 aid workers were killed, nearly half of them in Gaza and the occupied Palestinian territories, the U.N. said on Tuesday, citing a database.

"Attacks on this scale, with zero accountability, are a shameful indictment of international inaction and apathy," said Tom Fletcher, U.N. Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs in a statement.



Reuters
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Killing

Aid

Workers

Record

Gaza

War

UN

LBCI Next
Cyprus dispatches aid for Gaza, says distribution under UN watch
Latest Gaza ceasefire proposal includes 60-day suspension of military operations: Egyptian official
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-07-22

'Extremely high' risk of serious abuses amid expanded Israel Gaza operation: UN

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-06-03

UN says 'deadly attacks' around Gaza aid sites 'a war crime'

LBCI
World News
2025-06-03

Five aid workers killed in Sudan attack on humanitarian convoy: UN

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-05-27

UN says images of Gaza aid rush 'heartbreaking'

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:00

Israel demands release of all hostages in any Gaza deal: Government source to AFP

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:25

EU expresses strong dismay over Israel’s demolition of school in West Bank

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:41

Qatar says most of proposal agreed by Hamas was previously agreed by Israel

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:46

Israel studying Hamas reply to Gaza ceasefire proposal

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-29

LBCI’s Nada Andraos makes first appearance after stray bullet injury, urges return of state authority

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-04-13

Red Crescent says missing Gaza medic in Israeli custody

LBCI
World News
12:20

Kallas says next Russia sanctions package to be ready by next month

LBCI
World News
2025-06-01

Israel’s Channel 14: US envoy Morgan Ortagus to step down soon

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-17

President Aoun: Hezbollah's weapons are an internal matter, US proposal is now a Lebanese paper

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-15

Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-01

Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-10

Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-04

Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-19

President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-15

LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More