Killing of aid workers surges to record high during Gaza war: UN
Israel-Gaza War Updates
19-08-2025 | 09:15
Aid worker killings rose nearly a third to almost 400 last year, the most deadly year since records began in 1997, and the conflict in Gaza is continuing to cause high death rates for humanitarian staff in 2025, U.N. and other data showed.
In 2024, 383 aid workers were killed, nearly half of them in Gaza and the occupied Palestinian territories, the U.N. said on Tuesday, citing a database.
"Attacks on this scale, with zero accountability, are a shameful indictment of international inaction and apathy," said Tom Fletcher, U.N. Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs in a statement.
Reuters
Israel Gaza War Updates
Middle East News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Killing
Aid
Workers
Record
Gaza
War
UN
Next
Cyprus dispatches aid for Gaza, says distribution under UN watch
Latest Gaza ceasefire proposal includes 60-day suspension of military operations: Egyptian official
Previous
